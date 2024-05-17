A year's supply of Burger King up for grabs for Britain's best Foodgasms

Burger King UK have announced it is on the search for the nation’s best ‘Foodfillment Faces’, and have enlisted the help of TV personality, David Potts.

Burger King® UK has announced it is scouting for Britain’s best ‘Foodfillment’ faces – the facial expressions made when customers experience total food satisfaction, which can be embodied as that warm, fuzzy feeling that you can only get whilst enjoying a meal at Burger King® UK.

With the help of TV personality, David Potts, Burger King® UK will be hosting a one-of-a-kind open casting call, where customers are invited to show off their best ‘Foodfillment’ faces, as they tuck into a Whopper® or Chicken Royale, under the watchful eye of the self-proclaimed ‘King of Slaying’ himself.

The open casting call takes place on 22nd May 2024 (2pm – 5pm) at the Burger King® UK flagship restaurant (17-21 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7LE), with the chance to feature on Burger King® UK social media channels and potentially win a year’s supply of flame-grilled Whopper® burgers.

For those unable to attend, you can also enter via social media, by sharing your best ‘Foodfillment faces’ and tagging @burgerkinguk #Foodfillment.

David Potts, TV personality and podcaster said, “A dream come true to support Burger King UK in their search for the best ‘Foodfillment faces,’ that warm, fuzzy feeling you experience when your meal is really hitting the spot. Huns, wear your best outfits (short-shorts are welcome!) and get yourself down to Leicester Square. It’s time to slay on the 22nd of May to be in with a chance to win a year’s supply of Burger King!”