A storm is coming: new clean energy drink REIGN Storm lands in UK.

REIGN Storm, a brand-new clean energy drink from Monster Energy, is now available nationwide.

A sibling brand to REIGN Total Body Fuel, REIGN Storm offers consumers a boost of plant-based energy in three delicious fruit-forward flavours: Valencia Orange, Peach Nectarine and Kiwi Blend.

Following the rising demand for drinks that offer a better-for-you alternative to current energy drinks and taste amazing too, REIGN Storm is a new, innovative zero-sugar clean energy drink, powered by plant-based caffeine derived from a blend of green coffee beans, guarana, and green tea.

Available in a sleek, easy to hold 355ml can in bright, eye-catching colours, REIGN Storm has been designed for people who enjoy a balanced, active lifestyle with a sprinkle of adventure.

It provides a better-for-you alternative for energy drinkers to fuel their day, as well as offering a new thirst-quenching option to consumers who wouldn’t typically consider picking up an energy drink.

REIGN Storm can be enjoyed by anyone looking for an energy boost to smash through their day, whether they’re an early riser headed to a yoga class, a night owl powering through an urgent report, or an adventurer halfway through the hike of a lifetime.

Its unique blend of nine vitamins and minerals, including Zinc, Biotin, and Chromium, supports immunity, hair and skin health, reduces fatigue, and improves concentration, offering a new functional choice for anyone who needs to add some fuel to their day.

“Clean energy is part of the growing wellness energy trend, which is the fastest growing segment in the US last year, adding over $1bn in sales to the energy category,” said Ben Ashlin, VP of Brands at REIGN Storm.

“After a successful launch across the pond, we’re looking forward to REIGN Storm leading the way in the clean energy category, offering existing and new energy drinkers a delicious, functional clean energy alternative through a brand with an aspirational, yet relatable, image and lifestyle.”