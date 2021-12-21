Looking for somewhere to grab a pint after a hearty Christmas meal?

There are a few pubs in Leeds keeping their doors open on the big day to make sure punters still get their evening tipple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roundhay Fox is open on Christmas Day serving a three course dinner for £62.95.

Here are six of the pubs and bars open for food or drink on Christmas Day.

The Adelphi

The Adelphi is located on Hunslet Road and describes itself as a Victorian tavern with wood panels and old tiles, serving real ale and grub.

The pub is plating up a five course festive dinner on Saturday 25 December, with prices starting at £64.95.

TThey also have a reputable selection of drinks to choose from, ranging from cask ales to craft beers.

The Adelphi opens at noon until 5pm on Christmas Day.

The Roundhay Fox

The Roundhay Fox is open on Christmas Day serving a three course dinner for £62.95.

The Leeds pub on Princes Avenue is open from 11am until 5pm on 25 December, welcoming guests in for a tipple or home-cooked meal.

Booking ahead is advised - head to their website.

Browns

For £85 visitors can get a five-course meal from Browns on Christmas Day, with all the festive favourites and trimmings on offer.

Christmas attendees can also enjoy drinks from their extensive menu, including seasonal champagne and ales.

Browns opens its doors at noon until 6pm on Christmas Day.

The Fox and Grapes

Described as a pub with bundles of character, the Fox and Grapes is ideal for families looking for a Christmas lunch to satisfy everyone.

From a classic roast to lobster, prosecco to craft beer, there is plenty to give a go on the big day.

Prices start at £59.99, with doors opening at noon until 10pm.

The Cow and Calf

The Cow and Calf in Ilkley is open from noon to 5pm on Christmas Day.

Their festive menu has all the classics as well as some elevated dishes to tantalise the senses, all available to browse on their website alongside their large drinks menu.

Book ahead on their website.

The Barnbow

On the cheaper end if you are after Christmas dinner, The Barnbow on Austhorpe Road is offering a three course meal for £47.99.

Take as many vegetables and potatoes as you like with their buffet-style service, and choose between pork, turkey, beef or gammon.

There is plenty of beer on tap too, or if wine is more your thing pick a glass from their cheap and cheerful selection.

The Barnbow is open on Christmas Day from noon until 6pm.