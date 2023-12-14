A game-changing new addition to a popular Leeds street is set to transform nights out in the city centre.

The revamped spot offers more than 500 board games to choose from, with coffee by day, and craft beer and burgers by night.

It’s a novel idea and has already got people in the city talking, with free-to-play games on the ground floor and a bigger, bespoke gaming area for enthusiasts upstairs.

So, for excited board game players in Leeds, here’s your first look around this new city centre venue –

1 . Chance & Counters Kit Carnell is the director of Chance & Counters, the exciting new board game cafe and bar which opened on Merrion Street, Leeds, in December.

2 . Chance & Counters It has taken over the former Yard & Coop restaurant.

3 . Chance & Counters It's the fifth Chance & Counters venue in the UK and the first in the north of England.

4 . Chance & Counters The business was founded in Bristol in 2016 by a group of friends and board game fans.

5 . Chance & Counters The cafés are centred around a library of more than 500 board games, ranging from old-school family favourites to the latest new releases.

6 . Chance & Counters Alongside the games, Chance & Counters will serve all-day food and drink.