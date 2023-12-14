19 exciting pictures inside new Leeds board game cafe and bar Chance and Encounters on Merrion Street
Chance & Encounters, which opened in Merrion Street earlier this month, took over the prominent spot that was formerly occupied by the Yard & Coop restaurant, which closed last year.
The revamped spot offers more than 500 board games to choose from, with coffee by day, and craft beer and burgers by night.
It’s a novel idea and has already got people in the city talking, with free-to-play games on the ground floor and a bigger, bespoke gaming area for enthusiasts upstairs.
So, for excited board game players in Leeds, here’s your first look around this new city centre venue –