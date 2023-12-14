Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 exciting pictures inside new Leeds board game cafe and bar Chance and Encounters on Merrion Street

A game-changing new addition to a popular Leeds street is set to transform nights out in the city centre.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Chance & Encounters, which opened in Merrion Street earlier this month, took over the prominent spot that was formerly occupied by the Yard & Coop restaurant, which closed last year.

The revamped spot offers more than 500 board games to choose from, with coffee by day, and craft beer and burgers by night.

It’s a novel idea and has already got people in the city talking, with free-to-play games on the ground floor and a bigger, bespoke gaming area for enthusiasts upstairs.

So, for excited board game players in Leeds, here’s your first look around this new city centre venue –

Kit Carnell is the director of Chance & Counters, the exciting new board game cafe and bar which opened on Merrion Street, Leeds, in December.

It has taken over the former Yard & Coop restaurant.

It's the fifth Chance & Counters venue in the UK and the first in the north of England.

The business was founded in Bristol in 2016 by a group of friends and board game fans.

The cafés are centred around a library of more than 500 board games, ranging from old-school family favourites to the latest new releases.

Alongside the games, Chance & Counters will serve all-day food and drink.

