A meal of fish and chips is one of the most beloved, traditional dishes, which has been popular with Brits for many years.
There are plenty of amazing fish and chips takeaways and restaurants across West Yorkshire.
We analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine 15 of the best places to visit for fish and chips in the area.
1. Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant, Leeds
Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant in Leeds has a 4.5* rating from 1,217 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The skyliner never disappoints. Homely, great service and excellent quality food. It's the only fish and chip shop we will go to!” | TripAdvisor
2. Finlay’s Land and Sea, Holmfirth
Finlay’s Land and Sea in Holmfirth has a 5* rating from 156 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Warm, welcome and friendly, Very cosy, the staff are great had a great time with family, and love how it’s dog friendly too. Highly recommend.” | TripAdvisor
3. Woodlands Hotel & Pub, Bradford
Woodlands Hotel & Pub in Bradford has a 5* rating from 294 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely food and service couldn’t do enough for us. We went on Friday fish and chips special. It was so fresh and light the gammon was large and cooked to perfection with an abundance of trimmings.” | Google Maps
4. Original Fisheries, Leeds
Original Fisheries in Leeds has a 5* rating from 119 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This was my local chippy 30 years ago. Came all the way from New Zealand and it was just as good. Well worth the trip. Will definitely recommend to family here and will visit again before we leave.” | Google
5. Shepherds Arms, Huddersfield
Shepherds Arms in Huddersfield has a 5* rating from 328 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We ate at the Shepherds last night and the food was absolutely delicious. I had steak and my husband had fish and chips, it was faultless from the warm welcome, great food and attentive service, first class well done.” | Google Maps
6. The Oxford Place, Leeds
The Oxford Place in Leeds has a 5* rating from 589 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This place has a fantastic selection of gluten free options. We tried the chicken pie and fish and chips, it was incredibly delicious, we also tried the amazingly delicious tiramisu dessert, you won't find anything like it anywhere else. Highly recommended!” | TripAdvisor-Daniel J
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.