Leeds restaurants are pulling all the stops to ensure everyone can get a delicious meal for less this January.
1. 13 of the best deals in January
Here are 13 restaurants in Leeds with the best discounts in January. Photo: National World
2. Restaurant Bar & Grill
Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, is offering 50% off food from their a la carte menu throughout the month of January. This offer is available all day Monday to Thursday, from January 2 to 31. Customers must be members of the Club IR to use this offer. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Banyan
Banyan Bar & Kitchen, located in City Square, has an offer on this January too. It is offering 10 dishes for £10 each, available all day from Monday to Sunday from Wednesday January 3. All of its best-selling dishes will be on offer as well as two new dishes: hoisin duck and miso noodles and bang chicken fried rice. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Chaophraya
This fine dining Thai restaurant in Swinegate is offering 30% off the food bill when diners visit from January 2. It is valid from Sunday to Thursday, all day, and on Fridays until 5pm. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Brasserie Blanc
Brasserie Blanc, in Sovereign Street, has offers this January too. Customers can receive 50% off mains if they sign up on the website. The offer begins January 1 and is in place until February 10. Customers can redeem this offer all day on Monday to Friday as well as on Saturday until 5pm. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Piccolo by Piccolino
Piccolo by Piccolino, located in The Springs, is also offering 50% off all food on its a la carte menu this January. This offer is available every Monday to Thursday throughout the month. Customers must be members of Club IR. Photo: Piccolo by Piccolino