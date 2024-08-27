Yorkshire is known for its rich history - and that extends to its’ Spoons.
While there are plenty of notable landmarks to visit in the region, there are also many Wetherspoons pubs dotted across the area that are packed with their own fascinating stories.
From post offices to swimming pools, here are 10 historic Wetherspoons in Yorkshire - and the tales behind them.
1. The Three John Scotts, Hull
The Three John Scotts located in Hull is named after three vicars all named John Scott. The vicars ran St Mary’s Church in succession of one another, with the church located opposite to the Wetherspoons venue. The site itself is part of Hull’s former General Post Office building. | Google Maps
2. The Hedley Verity, Leeds
The Hedley Verity in Leeds is named after cricketing legend Hedley Verity, who was born and raised in the nearby area of Headingley in 1905. | Google Maps
3. The Cuthbert Brodrick, Leeds
The Cuthbert Brodrick in Leeds is named after Cuthbert Brodrick, who designed the long-standing public paths which the pub partly occupies. Brodrick also designed Leeds town hall as well as Leeds Institute, which are both located near the site of the Wetherspoons pub. | Google Maps
4. The Benjamin Huntsman, Sheffield
The Benjamin Huntsman in Sheffield is named after the inventor of the crucible steel-making process, which helped to put Sheffield on the map. Despite Huntsman not wanting fame, he became a known individual who now has a bronze statue dedicated to him in Meadowhall shopping centre. Steel inspired sculptures can be found inside of the Wetherspoons pub. | Google Maps
5. The Turls Green, Bradford
The Turls Green in Bradford is named after the area which is now covered by Centenary Square. The premises of the pub were once occupied by Bradford’s Central Baths, which were opened in 1905. The baths included a large swimming pool, which would be transformed into a dance floor during the colder months. | Gray Bags-Google
6. The Red Lion, Doncaster
The Red Lion in Doncaster is one of the most historic inns located in the area. The pub was recorded as early as 1742. The venue was the host of a famous dinner party, where St Leger Stakes was given its name, with a plaque commemorating the naming of the classic horse race being unveiled at the pub in 1978. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.