Taking place at Leeds Dock over Saturday and Sunday with dragon-boat races, an aquathon, dog show, street food and other family activities.

Five things to do in the sizzling weather in Leeds this weekend

After a damp start to summer the heat is now on as Leeds gears up for a warm weekend.

The Met Office predicts a scorcher with temperatures in the city forecast to tip 29 degrees. And after unseasonable cold weather, wind and rain over the last few weeks - make the most of the outdoors with these events...

A tribute to our armed forces past and present with a free event on Briggate tomorrow (Saturday) between 11am and 4pm. Highlight will be a parade and salute.

1. Armed Forces Day

A tribute to our armed forces past and present with a free event on Briggate tomorrow (Saturday) between 11am and 4pm. Highlight will be a parade and salute.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The annual three-day festival in Millennium Square continues until Sunday with some of the best local street food and delicacies.

2. Food and Drink Festival

The annual three-day festival in Millennium Square continues until Sunday with some of the best local street food and delicacies.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Headlined by Leeds DJ Tom Zanetti, the one day music festival at Thwaite Mills showcases the best of the music that Bar Fibre parties to every weekend.

3. Made in Leeds

Headlined by Leeds DJ Tom Zanetti, the one day music festival at Thwaite Mills showcases the best of the music that Bar Fibre parties to every weekend.
other
Buy a Photo
Assembly Undergrounds bars and kitchens host a diverse brunch with food and drink from across the globe on Sunday.

4. Biggest Brunch

Assembly Undergrounds bars and kitchens host a diverse brunch with food and drink from across the globe on Sunday.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1