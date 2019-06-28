Five things to do in Leeds this weekend as weather is set to soar
After a damp start to summer the heat is now on as Leeds gears up for a warm weekend.
The Met Office predicts a scorcher with temperatures in the city forecast to tip 29 degrees. And after unseasonable cold weather, wind and rain over the last few weeks - make the most of the outdoors with these events...
1. Armed Forces Day
A tribute to our armed forces past and present with a free event on Briggate tomorrow (Saturday) between 11am and 4pm. Highlight will be a parade and salute.