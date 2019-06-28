Five things to do in Leeds this weekend as weather is set to soar

The Met Office predicts a scorcher with temperatures in the city forecast to tip 29 degrees. And after unseasonable cold weather, wind and rain over the last few weeks - make the most of the outdoors with these events...

1. Armed Forces Day A tribute to our armed forces past and present with a free event on Briggate tomorrow (Saturday) between 11am and 4pm. Highlight will be a parade and salute.

2. Food and Drink Festival The annual three-day festival in Millennium Square continues until Sunday with some of the best local street food and delicacies.

3. Made in Leeds Headlined by Leeds DJ Tom Zanetti, the one day music festival at Thwaite Mills showcases the best of the music that Bar Fibre parties to every weekend.

4. Biggest Brunch Assembly Undergrounds bars and kitchens host a diverse brunch with food and drink from across the globe on Sunday.

