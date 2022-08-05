While the weather’s still warm, why not immerse yourself in some timely cuisine - there’s nothing better than Mexican food in the heat.
Sheffield has some great restaurants and takeaways that serve Mexican food - so what are you waiting for?
The five best places to get Mexican food in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor
Dos Amigos
Rating: 5/5
96-98 The Dale, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0PS.
One reviewer said: “Great service, lovely food. Will definitely be going back. The staff were friendly too. Was recommended by a friend, glad we went.”
El Paso
Rating: 4.5/5
10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield, S1 4PT.
One reviewer said: “Tasty food, lovely atmosphere & friendly and helpful staff. A really great place! Definitely would recommend it to anyone looking for a Mexican in Sheffield.”
El Toro
Rating: 4.5/5
129 Newbould Lane, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2PL.
One reviewer said: “We were new to this part of Sheffield and we took pot luck. We got it right! The food was well presented and tasty. The service was welcoming. Overall I would recommend the restaurant.”
Burritos Y Mas
Rating: 5/5
F1, Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB.
One reviewer said: “That first bite of the burrito, like wow, I was transcending to a land of all of the ultimate tastes! The ratio of each condiment was perfect, the bread wasn’t soggy and honestly it has to be the best and most rewarding burrito I have ever eaten.”
Amigos Mexican Kitchen
Rating: 4/5
224-230 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LW.
One reviewer said: “All four meals were amazing and portions were a great size. Can’t wait to visit again and have another meal.”