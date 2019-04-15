Filming under way on new BBC comedy by Benidorm writer Derren Little set in East Coast seaside town and starring Jason Manford

Filming has started today on BBC One’s new comedy, Scarborough, set in the town and starring Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley.

Written and directed by Derren Litten, award-winning creator of smash hit Benidorm, the series is set in the seaside town and the follows the lives of a motley band of Scarborough residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

Comedian and actor Manford and former Coronation Street star Tyldesley are joined by Stephanie Cole, Open All Hours, Maggie Ollerenshaw, Open All Hours, Steve Edge, Phoenix Nights, Benidorm, Brookside's Claire Sweeney, Harriet Webb, Edge Of Heaven, White Gold and Gina Fillingham. National Treasure: Kiri.

Derren Litten said: “Even though I’ve stuck close to themes I clearly love (the seaside, pubs and karaoke!), Scarborough is unlike anything I’ve written before.

"I’m genuinely flattered by the calibre of actors my scripts have attracted and I can’t wait for BBC audiences to get caught up in the laughter, love and intrigue I’ve created all set against the backdrop of this beautiful North Yorkshire fishing town.”

Mike, played by Manford, and Karen, played by Tyldesley, are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home. Now in his late 30s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Between the local salon, Geraldine’s, and local pub/karaoke hot spot, The Good Ship, there’s never a dull day in town. But will the course of true love run smoothly for the couple the second time around, or will the trials and tribulations of their lives get in the way?