Yorkshire Fashion Diary: Style & beauty events across the county

Catwalks, model castings, festivals and fairs, launches, store openings and shopping nights, workshops and beauty events … Introducing a regular round-up of upcoming fashion and beauty dates for your diary across Yorkshire. There’s also a list of current fashion-related exhibitions if you scroll to the bottom. If you have an event you would like to be included in the Yorkshire Fashion Diary listings, email: stephanie.smith@jpress.co.uk

This Saturday, September 8 & 9, 2018: Leeds Vintage Furniture & Home Fair, The Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley, Leeds LS28 5UJ. £2 entry. Back by popular demand, but within The Old Woollen, a different space at Sunny Bank Mills. The Fair will feature 25 stalls of original vintage, devoted to the home, all set within an industrial space. True vintage finds from mid-Century to industrial, rustic to reclaimed, brocante finds to Art Deco. Furniture, lighting, textiles, art work, ceramics and more. A unique combination of atmospheric industrial setting and proper vintage for the home, of all eras and styles. Enjoy the gallery, tea room and textile archive also. As it’s Heritage Weekend in Farsley, Sunny Bank Mills will be running guided tours and Open Studios, and (on Saturday morning) hosting an Aston Martin rally. Free parking available, disabled access, under 16s in free. See http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=events and http://sunnybankmills.co.uk/events/category/events/

This Saturday, September 8: Vintage Fair at Square Chapel Arts Centre hosted by Yorkshire Vintage Fairs, Square Chapel Arts Centre, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG. Twenty stalls of fabulous vintage fashions, accessories and homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s, plus live vintage vocalist, swing dance workshops and classic film screening of Some Like it Hot at the RIBA award winning venue, right next door to The Piece Hall. See https://www.yorkshirevintagefairs.com/events

Saturday, September 8, 2018: 10am-4pm, wedding and special occasion designer Anita Massarella opens her atelier to show how a dress develops from a sketch to a toile, through to the finished creation. Plus a half price sample rail and a special promotion of a free veil, worth £375 on all bridal orders placed before September 30, 2018. Friends and family welcome too. See https://www.anitamassarella.co.uk/

September 8, 2018: Thirsk Ladies’ Day - www.goracing.co.uk and http://www.greatbritishracing.com/

September 12-13, 2018: Charlotte Olympia Sample Sale at Pavilions of Harrogate. This is the first Charlotte Olympia Sample Sale to be held outside London. Register here: http://exclusivesamplesales.com/sample-sales/

September 13, 2018: – Doncaster Ladies Day - www.goracing.co.uk and http://www.greatbritishracing.com/

September 15 & 16, 2018: Saltaire Vintage Home & Fashion Fair, part of Saltaire Festival finale weekend), FESTIVAL ADMISSION PRICE OF £2 FLAT RATE (under 16s still in for free). Victoria Hall, Saltaire, West Yorkshire BD18 3JS, 9.30am - 4pm. With 40+ stalls of genuine vintage loveliness for you and your home including vintage fashion, such as 1940s tea dresses, 1950s frocks, jewellery, accessories, furniture, homewares, vintage vinyl, toys, books, kitchenalia and collectables, all from the 1920s to the 1980s. Not forgetting wonderful teas from Interlude Tea Room & Emporium. Call 07985 181120 or email roseandbrownvintage@yahoo.co.uk

See http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=home

September 15, 2018: Phase Eight stores customer events: 20 per cent off full price, prosecco on arrival and exclusive treats and rewards, personal stylists on hand to offer great advice for autumn capsule wardrobe building. See http://www.phase-eight.com/

September 16, 2018: The UK Great Lengths Hair Awards ceremony, Royal Armouries in Leeds - an evening of celebration for the finalists and crowned winners, and Great Lengths wider family of salons and stylists across the UK. See http://www.greatlengthshair.co.uk/

September 18, 2018: Pure Collection Sale at Pavilions of Harrogate. Bargains from the Harrogate based cashmere and luxury clothing brand. Tel: 0844 8481030

September 18, 2018: Dermalogica UK at Harvey Nichols Leeds team is hosting a Yorkshire Skin Fitness day featuring: a free Skin Fitness plan from professional skin therapists; a free glass of fizz; free samples; a free Skin Fit lesson teaching how to care for skin.

September 28, 2018: Autumn Fashion Show at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Harmby Road, Leyburn, North Yorkshire DL8 5SG. In support of The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, 2.45pm - 3.30pm drinks and canapes, Shopping in The Fashion Village, 3.30pm Fashion Show with Barkers of Northallerton, The Wool Booth of Northallerton, Georgie’s and Julie Fitzmaurice of Harrogate and John Lewis of Leeds. Hair styling by Baroque from Harrogate and Ripon. Email: jo@fletchandlee.co.uk See http://tennantsgardenrooms.com/events/upcoming-events/

September 29-30, 2018: Made Up Leeds, an inclusive, city-wide beauty festival with two days of free events, demonstrations, tutorials, speakers and special offers. Stand-out events include a Beauty Space pop-up on Briggate with ‘Glam Bars’ hosted by John Lewis, offering hair and make-up services, and a ‘Beauty Bridge’ at Trinity Leeds with mini makeovers, hair tips and beauty advice. Commuters can also get glammed up at Harvey Nichols’ ‘Eyes & Lips’ counters located at Leeds Train Station throughout the weekend. Includes talks from make-up artist Ruby Hammer, makeovers, tutorials and a ‘meet and greet’ by Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, plus demonstrations from E4’s Body Fixers star Danny Richo. Some of the biggest names in the city’s retail scene are involved the festival, including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre and The Light, supported by Leeds BID. Festival-goers will need to sign up at www.madeupleeds.co.uk to get their Glamour Passport and goody bag, which can be picked up at collection points across the city centre and includes a full list of offers, samples and information on speakers and demonstrations.

For details, and to get your Glamour Passport, visit https://www.madeupleeds.co.uk/.

October 4, 2018: Fashion Fiesta: Taking to the catwalk for local charities in Leeds at Salem Chapel on Hunslet Lane. It provides a unique platform for up-and-coming independent fashion designers from across the north of England to showcase their latest creations. All funds raised through the event will benefit local charities Simon on the Streets and PEERS Yorkshire. See https://www.fashionfiesta.co.uk/

October 6 & 7, 2018: October Seaside Vintage Fair (Whitby Pavilion), see http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=home

October 13, 2018: Meiji Designs Silk Scarf workshop at Millers Yard, Gillygate, York. 10am-4pm and includes a light lunch. Suitable for all levels of experience. Places £120. See http://meiji-designs.co.uk/

October 27, 2018: Go Racing in Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady Racegoer Grand Final – Doncaster. The prize includes a luxury two-night break in a spa suite with treatments at the Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster, a piece of vintage jewellery worth more than £2,500 by loveVintagediamonds.com and a £500 voucher for Yasmine of Bawtry & Epworth. The winning lady becomes the face of Go Racing in Yorkshire for 2018. See http://goracing.co.uk/

CURRENT EXHIBITIONS

Now to January 2019: Catwalking: Fashion through the lens of Chris Moore runs at The Bowes Museum, Teesdale. http://thebowesmuseum.org.uk/

Now-April, 2019: York Castle Museum: A Personal Collection of Vivienne Westwood Shoes, a touring exhibition from The Civic, Barnsley. https://www.yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk/

Now to Sep 22, 2018: The T-Shirt: Cult | Culture | Subversion. Exhibition giving an insight into the history and culture of the the T-shirt, featuring more than 100 rare and groundbreaking examples. Gallery & Panorama free admission, open Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 5pm (last admission 4.45pm). Visit: https://www.barnsleycivic.co.uk/events/the-t-shirt-cult-culture-subversion

Now-Oct 26, 2018: Himalayan Fashion - at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds. Discover sumptuous silk brocades, geometric dhaka cotton weaves, fine Kashmir wool shawls and rainbows of printed prayer flags. Entrance to hall and grounds, £7.50 (adults), see https://www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/lothertonhall/himalayan-fashion