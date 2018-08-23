Yorkshire Fashion Diary: Style & beauty events across the county

Catwalks, model castings, festivals and fairs, launches, store openings and shopping nights, workshops and beauty events ...introducing a regular round-up of upcoming fashion and beauty dates for your diary across Yorkshire. There’s a list of current fashion-related exhibitions if you scroll to the bottom. If you have an event you would like to be included in the Yorkshire Fashion Diary listings, email: stephanie.smith@jpress.co.uk

August 23, 2018: York Ladies’ Day - http://goracing.co.uk/ and http://www.greatbritishracing.com/

September 8 & 9, 2018: Leeds Vintage Furniture & Home Fair, The Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley, Leeds LS28 5UJ. £2 entry. Back by popular demand, but within The Old Woollen, a different space at Sunny Bank Mills. The Fair will feature 25 stalls of original vintage, devoted to the home, all set within an industrial space. True vintage finds from mid-Century to industrial, rustic to reclaimed, brocante finds to Art Deco. Furniture, lighting, textiles, art work, ceramics and more. A unique combination of atmospheric industrial setting and proper vintage for the home, of all eras and styles. Enjoy the gallery, tea room and textile archive also. As it’s Heritage Weekend in Farsley, Sunny Bank Mills will be running guided tours and Open Studios, and (on Saturday morning) hosting an Aston Martin rally. Free parking available, disabled access, under 16s in free. See http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=events and http://sunnybankmills.co.uk/events/category/events/

September 8: Vintage Fair at Square Chapel Arts Centre hosted by Yorkshire Vintage Fairs, Square Chapel Arts Centre, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG. Twenty stalls of fabulous vintage fashions, accessories and homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s, plus live vintage vocalist, swing dance workshops and classic film screening of Some Like it Hot at the RIBA award winning venue, right next door to The Piece Hall. See https://www.yorkshirevintagefairs.com/events

September 8: Thirsk Ladies’ Day - www.goracing.co.uk and http://www.greatbritishracing.com/

September 13 – Doncaster Ladies Day - www.goracing.co.uk and http://www.greatbritishracing.com/

September 15 & 16, 2018: Saltaire Vintage Home & Fashion Fair, part of Saltaire Festival finale weekend), FESTIVAL ADMISSION PRICE OF £2 FLAT RATE (under 16s still in for free). Victoria Hall, Saltaire, West Yorkshire BD18 3JS, 9.30am - 4pm. With 40+ stalls of genuine vintage loveliness for you and your home including vintage fashion, such as 1940s tea dresses, 1950s frocks, jewellery, accessories, furniture, homewares, vintage vinyl, toys, books, kitchenalia and collectables, all from the 1920s to the 1980s. Not forgetting wonderful teas from Interlude Tea Room & Emporium. Call 07985 181120 or email roseandbrownvintage@yahoo.co.uk

See http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=home

September 15, 2018: Phase Eight stores customer events: 20 per cent off full price, prosecco on arrival and exclusive treats and rewards, personal stylists on hand to offer great advice for autumn capsule wardrobe building. See http://www.phase-eight.com/

September 28, 2018: Autumn Fashion Show at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Harmby Road, Leyburn, North Yorkshire DL8 5SG. In support of The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, 2.45pm - 3.30pm drinks and canapes, Shopping in The Fashion Village, 3.30pm Fashion Show with Barkers of Northallerton, The Wool Booth of Northallerton, Georgie’s and Julie Fitzmaurice of Harrogate and John Lewis of Leeds. Hair styling by Baroque from Harrogate and Ripon. Email: jo@fletcherandlee.co.uk See http://tennantsgardenrooms.com/

October 4, 2018: Fashion Fiesta: Taking to the catwalk for local charities in Leeds at Salem Chapel on Hunslet Lane. It provides a unique platform for up-and-coming independent fashion designers from across the north of England to showcase their latest creations. All funds raised through the event will benefit local charities Simon on the Streets and PEERS Yorkshire. See https://www.fashionfiesta.co.uk/

October 6 & 7, 2018: October Seaside Vintage Fair (Whitby Pavilion), see http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=home

October 27, 2018: Go Racing in Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady Racegoer Grand Final – Doncaster. The prize includes a luxury two-night break in a spa suite with treatments at the Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster, a piece of vintage jewellery worth more than £2,500 by loveVintagediamonds.com and a £500 voucher for Yasmine of Bawtry & Epworth. The winning lady becomes the face of Go Racing in Yorkshire for 2018. www.goracing.co.uk and http://www.greatbritishracing.com/

CURRENT EXHIBITIONS

Now to January 2019: Catwalking: Fashion through the lens of Chris Moore runs at The Bowes Museum, Teesdale. http://thebowesmuseum.org.uk/

Now-April, 2019: York Castle Museum: A Personal Collection of Vivienne Westwood Shoes, a touring exhibition from The Civic, Barnsley. https://www.yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk/

Now to Sep 22, 2018: The T-Shirt: Cult | Culture | Subversion. Exhibition giving an insight into the history and culture of the the T-shirt, featuring more than 100 rare and groundbreaking examples. Gallery & Panorama free admission, open Tuesday - Saturday, 10am - 5pm (last admission 4.45pm). Visit: https://www.barnsleycivic.co.uk/events/the-t-shirt-cult-culture-subversion

Now-Oct 26, 2018: Himalayan Fashion - at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds. Discover sumptuous silk brocades, geometric dhaka cotton weaves, fine Kashmir wool shawls and rainbows of printed prayer flags. Entrance to hall and grounds, £7.50 (adults), see https://www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/lothertonhall/himalayan-fashion