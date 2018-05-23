Yorkshire Fashion Diary: Style & beauty events across the county

Catwalks, model castings, festivals and fairs, launches, store openings and shopping nights, workshops and beauty events ... this is a regular round-up of upcoming fashion and beauty dates for your diary across Yorkshire. If you have an event you would like to be included in the Yorkshire Fashion Diary listings, email: stephanie.smith@jpress.co.uk

May 26: Goddess Day by Jacqui Cooper - The Style Counsellor Treat yourself to some ‘me’ time and bag a bargain at The Coach House Studio, with coffee, cake and a fabulous clearance sale. 12–15:30pm, The Coach House, Parkton Grove, Berry Brow, Huddersfield, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/goddess-day-tickets-45587431234?aff=es2

June 2: Fashion Business Meet-up: Are you involved in the fashion business in Yorkshire and interested in chatting to others? If so put down those scissors and come along to our meet-ups for designers, makers, pattern cutters, knitwear specialists, accessories and textile designers, models, hair & MUA, photographers etc etc. An informal meeting to network and get to know other designers and industry folks, with a view to collaborations, increasing skills and business knowledge, shows and more. Hosted by our CEO and fashion designer/costume maker Dawn of Ages Of Elegance. This event is at the new Fabrication2 venue in Leeds city centre, Hereford House, 6 Edward St, Leeds. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fashion-industry-meet-up-tickets-45333681261?aff=es2

June 3-6: Graduate Fashion Week, Truman Brewery, Shoreditch. Admittedly not in Yorkshire but there are plenty of Yorkshire students taking part, including Mary Rodwell, from Yeadon, studying Fashion Design at the University for the Creative arts, Rochester. http://www.graduatefashionweek.com/

June 7, 2018: Charity fashion show presented by Fiona Martin (Best Kept Secret) at The Stables Bar and Restaurant, Maustin Caravan Park, Wetherby. From 7:30pm. Tickets are £10 including a glass of prosecco, nibbles and entrance fee. These are available from the restaurant prior to the event or you can also pay on the door. There is also a raffle on the night. All in aid of Emma’s Mito Mission. For more information please contact Teresa Wolfenden on 07788 717 878.

June 12, 2018: Harrogate College End of Year Show for Art & Design, Fashion, Photography and Fine Art, from 6pm, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

June 13, 2018: Huddersfield University Graduate Fashion Show, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Main Stage, 7.00pm & 9.00pm, Tickets: £10 - http://www.thelbt.org/Huddersfield-University-Graduate-Fashion-Show

June 14, 2018: University of Leeds Fashion Show, Clothworkers Building Central - Leeds University BA (Hons) Fashion Design students are hosting their degree show featuring their innovative design creations for both Menswear and Womenswear. All proceeds will go to Mind Charity. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/university-of-leeds-ba-fashion-design-show-tickets-45715137206

June 22, 2018: Bawtry Hall Fashion Show, Bawtry, £35 pp, see https://bawtryhall.co.uk/fashion-event/

June 23-24, 2018: Saltaire Vintage Home & Fashion Fair hosted by Rose & Brown Vintage, Victoria Hall, Saltaire, West Yorkshire BD18 3JS. With 40+ stalls of genuine vintage loveliness for you and your home, all from the 1920s to the 1980s, and wonderful teas from Interlude Tea Room & Emporium. See http://www.roseandbrownvintage.co.uk/default.asp?textpage=fair

July 13, 2018-April, 2019: York Castle Museum: A Personal Collection of Vivienne Westwood Shoes, a touring exhibition from The Civic, Barnsley. https://www.yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk/

Now-Oct 26, 2018: Himalayan Fashion - at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds. Discover sumptuous silk brocades, geometric dhaka cotton weaves, fine Kashmir wool shawls and rainbows of printed prayer flags. Entrance to hall and grounds, £7.50 (adults), see https://www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/lothertonhall/himalayan-fashion