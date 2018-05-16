Yorkshire Fashion Diary: Style & beauty events across the county

Catwalks, model castings, festivals and fairs, launches, store openings and shopping nights, workshops and beauty events ...introducing a regular round-up of upcoming fashion and beauty dates for your diary across Yorkshire. If you have an event you would like to be included in the Yorkshire Fashion Diary listings, email: stephanie.smith@jpress.co.uk

Today, May 16, 2018: Pavilions of Harrogate, Pure Collection Clearance Event (up to 75% off) Cashmere from £45, Tops from only £10 and Trousers from only £15, Opening times: 9am-8pm, For more information please contact 0844 8481030. https://www.purecollection.com/

May 17, 2018: Harvey Nichols Summer Shopping Party

10.00am – 10.00pm - For one day only in store, 25% off Fashion, Shoes, Bags and Accessories plus an additional 10% off for Rewards customers

15% off Beauty. Plus if you tuck into the set menu in the Fourth Floor café on 17 May or make a reservation for a later date (within one month) and receive a complimentary glass of Champagne for all your lucky guests. Just quote ‘Shopping Party’ when you book.

May 17, 2108: Leeds Fashion Ball – Fashion and business networking event featuring Yorkshire business leaders strutting their stuff on the catwalk wearing SS18 collections from High Street and independent brands. At Leeds Dock, black tie, visit: http://www.fbfashionball.show/

May 19, 2018: White Rose Shopping Centre Royal Wedding with a very special selfie with ‘Harry and Meghan’.

Almost-identical lookalikes to the real Royal couple will be at White Rose from 1-3pm this Saturday, and Leeds favourite The Baking Biker will be handing out lemon and elderflower loaf cakes – a nod to Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake flavour. ‘Harry and Meghan’ will be ready and waiting in the Central Atrium, near the escalators, from 1pm so snap a selfie and share on social media tagging White Rose and using #WRRoyalWed and you could win a £50 White Rose gift card. The cakes will be given away from 9am on Saturday 19 May, and the lookalikes will be available for selfies in the Central Atrium from 1-3pm on the same day.

May 21, 2018: TheCaton Manifesto Manifestations of Grandeur collection launches online on www.caton-manifesto.com.

MAY 22: Silk scarf printing workshop by Leeds City Museum. Print your own silk scarf by learning the beautiful art of woodblock-printing with surface pattern designer, Preeti Gupta. To coincide with the Thomas Chippendale exhibition, this workshop has been inspired by the wallcoverings and fabrics used by Chippendale. The workshop is suitable for all levels. All materials are provided, but please bring an apron.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/silk-scarf-printing-workshop-tickets-41491908415?aff=es2

May 26: Goddess Day by Jacqui Cooper - The Style Counsellor Treat yourself to some ‘me’ time and bag a bargain at The Coach House Studio, with coffee, cake and a fabulous clearance sale. 12–15:30pm, The Coach House, Parkton Grove, Berry Brow, Huddersfield, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/goddess-day-tickets-45587431234?aff=es2

June 2: Fashion Business Meet-up: Are you involved in the fashion business in Yorkshire and interested in chatting to others? If so put down those scissors and come along to our meet-ups for designers, makers, pattern cutters, knitwear specialists, accessories and textile designers, models, hair & MUA, photographers etc etc. An informal meeting to network and get to know other designers and industry folks, with a view to collaborations, increasing skills and business knowledge, shows and more. Hosted by our CEO and fashion designer/costume maker Dawn of Ages Of Elegance. This event is at the new Fabrication2 venue in Leeds city centre, Hereford House, 6 Edward St, Leeds

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fashion-industry-meet-up-tickets-45333681261?aff=es2

June 14: University of Leeds Fashion Show

June 22: Bawtry Hall Fashion Show, Bawtry, £35 pp, see https://bawtryhall.co.uk/fashion-event/

July 13, 2018-April, 2019: York Castle Museum: A Personal Collection of Vivienne Westwood Shoes, a touring exhibition from The Civic, Barnsley. https://www.yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk/

Now-Oct 26: Himalayan Fashion - at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds. Discover sumptuous silk brocades, geometric dhaka cotton weaves, fine Kashmir wool shawls and rainbows of printed prayer flags. Entrance to hall and grounds, £7.50 (adults), see https://www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/lothertonhall/himalayan-fashion