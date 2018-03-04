Yorkshire designer models for Vivienne Westwood’s Paris show

Ahead of his Fashion in Leeds appearance this spring, Matty Bovan - hailed as a saviour of British fashion - took to the catwalk in Paris this weekend, writes Stephanie Smith.

York-based designer Matty Bovan turned model this weekend at Paris Fashion Week when he walked for the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood AW18 show.

A model wears a creation for the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion week runway show in Paris, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Bovan, 27, has already been hailed the “great bright hope” of British fashion as a new English eccentric in the tradition of Westwood herself, with work featuring vibrant colour clashes, wild prints and fresh, unusual reworkings of both traditional and contemporary crafting techniques from felting and crochet to digital printing.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, he took the decision to leave behind London to return to his native York, where he now works from a studio created in the garage of the home of his parents, Nick and Plum, a jewellery designer. He was taught to knit by his grandmother and his first solo show at London Fashion Week last month was a tribute to her and the North Yorkshire moors.

Bovan, a friend and admirer of Vivienne Westwood and her husband, Andreas Kronthaler, creative director of the Westwood brand, joined models on the Paris runway to show off a selection of Kronthaler creations, including a pink knit mini dress and legwarmers and a shaggy faux fur coat. The collection was a tribute to Westwood’s career and spanned the decades of her work, featuring 1970s teddy boy tailoring and 1980s mini-crini skirts.

Previously, Bovan has presented in London as part of young designer incubator Fashion East. He will be taking part in the Fashion in Leeds this spring when he joins Fashion East’s Lulu Kennedy and UK designers Sadie Williams and Christopher Raeburn for an “In conversation with” event at the Leeds International Festival Spiegeltent in Millennium Square.

A model wears a creation for the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion week runway show in Paris, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

From Saturday, April 28, the Fashion Space, Leeds, will host a programme of events including runway shows, presentations and collaborations from some of the country’s most influential industry names.

The Fashion Space will appear on Briggate as part of this year’s Leeds International Festival, funded by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District). The Fashion Space programme aims to create an inspiring and educational series of high calibre fashion events, featuring both independent and High Street retailers, designers, manufacturers and industry influencers.

Cathy Dickson of Cabba, part of the team directing Fashion in Leeds, said: “2017

saw the realisation of The Fashion Space as part of Leeds International Festival -

the idea of a converted shipping container in the centre of Leeds on a busy weekend was to provide a space that offered people a rarely seen insight into the fashion industry.

“The popularity of the runway was such that we have introduced four days of shows as part of our 2018 Fashion events and cannot wait to work everyone again.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Fashion In Leeds programme of Fashion Space 2018 events. For the full programme of events, more information and to buy tickets, visit www.leedsinternationalfestival.com/

@FashionSpaceLIF

@leedsintfest #leedsintfest

THE PROGRAMME

Saturday 28th April: Runway shows from high street retailers 11am-4.30pm

FREE

Sunday 29th April: Runway shows from independent designers 10am-4.30pm

FREE

Monday 30th April: 17.15 – 18.30 North: Fashioning Identity with Co-Curator, Adam Murray - North explores the way the North of England is depicted, constructed and celebrated in select photographs, artworks and fashion collections. The show brings together collective visions of the North, unpicking themes that regularly appear in design and media. Adam is an academic, photographer and curator whose practice and research is rooted in photography and the fashion image. He co-curated North with Lou Stoppard.

Tickets: £5

Tuesday 1st May

Christopher Raeburn Off Cut Animal Workshop 11am – 16.00:

Christopher Raeburn will be bringing his legendary off cut animal workshop to Leeds where participants will make the city’s mascot, the Owl. They will get to choose from fabric kindly donated by Yorkshire textile manufacturer, AW Hainsworth, who are celebrating over 230 years’ experience.

Tickets: £100

NB: Participants must have basic knowledge and understanding of domestic sewing machines

Tuesday 1st May: Christopher Raeburn Off Cut – T-Shirt Workshop

17.45 – 20.00 An opportunity for less experienced sewers to develop their creative skills by making a bespoke Christopher Raeburn Tote bag using some of his amazing animal patches.

Tickets: £40

Wednesday 2nd May: 17.45 – 19.00 Sadie Williams – Bright Young Thing

One of the British Fashion Council’s NewGen’s ones to watch Sadie recently wowed LFW with her eclectic mix of 60s silhouettes coupled with graphic panel

arrangements and with a nod towards 70s glitz. She will talk about her progression from her Central St Martin’s MA to her international success; what inspires her and advice for young designers.

Tickets: £5

Thursday 3rd May: 17.15 – 19.00 In Conversation with Claudia Croft, Fashion Features Director, British Vogue; with Marks and Spencer archive and style teams - Claudia Croft, will discuss with the Marks and Spencer archive and style team her curation of an exhibition from the Marks & Spencer company archive, which is housed at the University of Leeds.

Tickets: £5

Friday 5th May: 16.15 – 18.30

In Conversation with Fashion East: Leeds International Festival Spiegeltent, Millennium Square - Talent scout and founder of Fashion East Lulu Kennedy (MBE) will be talking up and coming fashion with a selection of her successful alumni and current designers. These will include Matty Bovan, Per Götesson, Mimi Wade, and ART SCHOOL.

Tickets: £10

Saturday 5th May:

Runway shows from high street retailers: 11am-4.30pm

FREE

Sunday 6th May: Runway shows from Leeds universities fashion course graduates. 11am-4pm

FREE

In addition to the events graduates from fashion courses at all Leeds’ universities will be retailing their designs at pop-up stores kindly provided at the Corn Exchange, Call Lane, Leeds.

All events will take place in The Fashion Space, unless stated.