These are our favourite looks from London Fashion Week by three designers with strong Yorkshire links, showcasing the creativity and manufacturing expertise the county sends out across the world.

1. Matty Bovan Heralded as the "great bright hope" of British fashion, Bovan, 28, famously left London to base himself in his native York and is a senior lecturer at the School of Art, Architecture & Design at Leeds Beckett University.

2. Edward Crutchley Edward Crutchley, who grew up in Clapham in the Yorkshire Dales, has just won the Woolmark International awards for menswear and innovation.

3. Burberry trench coat Burberry has strong Yorkshire links, manufacturing at Castleford and Keighley and employing more than 350 further people at its Burberry Business Services site.

4. Matty Bovan For AW19 Bovan spent six months researching the Pendle witch trials of 1612. The headwear was made by Stephen Jones for COACH X Matty Bovan

