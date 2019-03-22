The top 8 Mother’s Day spa breaks

Mother’s Day brings special spa packages guaranteed to pamper and indulge dedicated mums. Stephanie Smith picks out eight spa break treats.

With Mother’s Day in mind, these are the special spa packages on offer within striking distance:

Swinton Country Club & Spa

Armathwaite Hall, Bassenthwaite, Cumbria: Mother’s Day Gift Card: For £110, the recipient will receive: 55 minute treatment; facility use 10am–6pm; robe and slipper hire. Mother’s Day for two Package: For £110 per person, guests will receive: entrance to spa facilities from 10am to 2pm; afternoon tea for two; 25 minute body treatments; use of our spa bathrobes and slippers. Subject to availability, Monday to Friday throughout March. Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa, Bassenthwaite Lake, Keswick, Cumbria CA12 4RE, 017687 88900, reservations@armathwaite-hall.com

Swinton Country Club & Spa: Spa Together for Mother’s Day: For two to enjoy juice on arrival, 55 minute Elemis Superfood Facial, cup of post treatment tea, two hours use of spa facilities, Terrace Teatime and a glass of fizz each. Available until March 31. £230 per couple. Swinton Country Club & Spa, Swinton Estate, Swinton, Ripon HG4 4JH, 01765 680950,

Midland Hotel Manchester: Just For Her Spa Day, £99 per person (Monday to Thursday), £119 per person (Friday to Sunday): Includes 25 minute treatment of choice; Champagne Afternoon Tea in the Midland Tea Room; ESPA Gift worth £65 (Luxury Travel set); Full use of spa facilities; use of robe and slippers; 20 per cent off pre booked additional treatments. Valid March 25 to April 30, 2019. The Midland, 16 Peter Street, Manchester, M60 2DS, 0161 932 4086

The Grand Hotel York: The Blissful Afternoon Tea package: Begin in The Rise Restaurant for the classic Grand Afternoon Tea before moving down to the Spa at The Grand in the building’s atmospheric former vaults where the North Eastern Railway once stored their millions. With full access to the spa facilities including indoor swimming pool, aromatic steam room, Nordic dry sauna, whirlpool jacuzzi, relaxation lounge and gymnasium. £40.50 per person. The Grand Hotel, Station Rise, York YO1 6GD, 01904 380038, or spa@thegrandyork.co.uk

The Grand Hotel York: Swimming Pool in the old vaults

The Potting Shed Spa, Redbrick Mill, Batley: Mother Nurture: Signature back, neck and shoulder massage, targeted stress re-leaf treat combining a specific blend of aromatherapy oils and the gentle soothing heat of warmed stones. Signature organic facial, combining organic skincare products tailored to your exact requirements. Pink champagne or non-alcoholic alternative, 1 Hour’ish plus relaxation thyme and fizz. £55, www.thepottingshedspa.co.uk, 01924 450402

Titanic Spa, Linthwaite, Huddersfield: The gift of deep relaxation at Titanic Spa with the Twilight Heat & Ice Experience Spa Day, unwind in the warmth of the outdoor hot tub, a deliciously light lunch at the bistro and a glass of bubbly on one of the outdoor deck chairs. From £79/pp. Email reservations@titanicspa.com, Call 01484 843544

Imagine Spa at Hazlewood Castle: Mum and Me Spa Experience: In the comfort of robes, towels and slippers, enjoy up to two hours use of relaxation room or castle grounds; 30 minute massage of your choice; 15 minute Cleanse and Boost Facial each; a delicious cream tea in the Castle. £89 for two people, purchase by March 21 2019. Hazlewood Castle, Hazlewood, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire LS24 9NJ, 01937 832652, hazlewood@imaginespa.co.uk

Champneys, various locations: Mother & Daughter Spa Packages – Tring, Forest Mere, Henlow or Springs, Eastwell Manor, Champneys Hotel & Spa in Kent (www.eastwellmanor.co.uk): Mother & Daughter Spa Day: Includes a Head in the Clouds massage each, a gift for mum, a delicious buffet lunch, full use of Champneys spa facilities and wide range of fitness classes. From £180 (for two people), visit Champneys.com.For more Mother’s Day spa breaks and offers, please go to www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/fashion

The Spa at The Midland Hotel: Relaxation Room

Relaxation suite at Titanic Spa Huddersfield