Search for Yorkshire’s most stylish racegoers

As the racing fashion season prepares to open next week, Fashion Editor Stephanie Smith previews the styles and selects winning looks in store.

For those who enjoy an opportunity to turn heads and induce wows of admiration for their style, Ladies’ Days at the races are a must.

M&S Collection hat, �19.50; polo shirt, �15; linen blend suit, �98.50; trainers, �35. All from a selection at Marks & Spencer.

These most special of occasions allow participating women (and, in some cases, men) of all ages the chance to experience what it might feel like to be a supermodel, with the added satisfaction of being their own stylist, having planned and created their outfits for months in advance.

Would-be queens and kings of the style stakes travel to racecourses up and down the country to take part in annual Ladies’ Day events. The gates open for the Yorkshire Ladies’ Day season next week as the county’s nine racecourses prepare to stage their own Best Dressed Lady (and in some cases, Gentleman) events.

Fashionistas will head for parade rings and marquees where their carefully considered outfits will be scrutinised by judges. Each individual course winner goes forward to the grand final at Doncaster in October, when the overall winner for Go Racing In Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady Race-goer 2018 will be crowned.

Emma White, general manager of Go Racing In Yorkshire, said: “The atmosphere is incredible and, with the racecourses pulling out all the stops by laying on a host of themed events, I defy anybody not to have an amazing time.”

Cowl neck pencil dress, �244.99, from a selection at Accent Clothing in Leeds.

The first Yorkshire Ladies’ Day is Wetherby’s evening meeting next Wednesday, June 6. Each racecourse celebrates fashion and style in its own special way. In a novel twist, Beverley Racecourse is now searching for a “camera-friendly couple” to be the stars of its Flemingate Ladies’ Day on August 15 and is inviting interested parties to enter a challenge based on reality TV. The “Don’t Tell the Lady” competition is open to couples of all ages, and same sex couples, living in Beverley, Hull and surrounding villages. Those wanting to take part will need to be available in the week beginning June 11 for a day’s filming, which will take place locally and at the couple’s home. To apply, e-mail a short video (two minutes or less) or send a YouTube link, by June 1, to Kate McKee, marketing manager, at kate@beverley-racecourse.co.uk.

The winning couple will spend a VIP day out at Flemingate Ladies’ Day, taken to the racecourse in a chauffeur-driven limousine for an all-expenses paid afternoon with fine dining, champagne and spectacular views in the Directors’ Box, with photographers capturing their every move in paparazzi style, then the racecourse after-party before a chauffeur-driven journey home. Kate McKee said: “At Beverley Racecourse we love to do things first and we’re pretty sure that no other British racecourse has ever had a Ladies’ Day challenge as unique as this. Couples need to be confident and natural in front of a camera and are ready for lots of fun, fashion and fame. We’re not giving away too much just yet, but all I’ll say is a keen eye for fashion will come in very handy.”

YORKSHIRE LADIES’ DAYS 2018

Wednesday, June 6 – Wetherby; Thursday, June 21 – Ripon; Saturday, June 23 – Redcar; Wednesday, August 8 – Pontefract; Wednesday, August 15 – Beverley; Friday, August 17 – Catterick; Thursday, August 23 – York; Saturday, September 8 – Thirsk; Friday, September 14 – Doncaster; Saturday, October 27 – Go Racing in Yorkshire Best Dressed Lady Racegoer Grand Final in Doncaster. The prize for the overall winner includes a luxury two-night break in a spa suite with treatments at the Best Western Premier Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster; a piece of vintage jewellery with a value of over £2,500 by loveVintagediamonds.com; and a £500 voucher for designer boutique Yasmine of Bawtry & Epworth. The winning lady also becomes the face of Go Racing in Yorkshire for 2018. See www.goracing.co.uk.

White top, �98, and skirt, �195, by Wetherby-based James Steward Clothing on www.jamessteward.co.uk.

There’s more fashion and beauty on https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion and https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion

Floral print dress, �69; hat, �35. Both at M&Co.

Snake wedge shoes, �169, from Kurt Geiger.