3. Shavata The Ultimate 3-in-1 Brush

A new brow and lash tool for flawless brows and lashes at home. The wide angled brush can fill in brows in seconds. Use with brow powder, gel or wax for a bold brow finish. The Brow & Lash Wand softens the look by brushing brow hairs upwards and brushing out lashes for definition. It costs 22 at Shavata.co.uk.

Shavata

other