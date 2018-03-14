New jeans guide: Which SS18 jeans work best for your shape

These are the new denim trends plus a guide to which styles best suit which shapes. Fashion Editor Stephanie Smith has the lowdown on SS18 jeans.

Jeans seem to have taken on a life of their own in recent years. They have become an entire fashion trend in themselves, a gigantic denim umbrella for lots of sub trends, from coloured jeans to artistically ripped versions.

This proliferation has not, however, removed any of the problems surrounding shopping for the perfect jeans. There’s so much choice, so many different shapes, fits, shades and detailing that it would take years to try them all on for size.

There’s no denying the undying cool factor of jeans, which only adds to the anxiety of getting the look right. In old photos, jeans do an excellent job of helping to pinpoint the era – and those shapeless bell bottoms were not a good look.

Fortunately, denim mistakes need not cost a leg and a leg, because the price has come down substantially, thanks in no small part to the supermarkets. This month, budget chain Lidl launches its third Esmara by Heidi Klum collection. Inspired by Ms Klum’s “second home” in sunny Los Angeles, the range showcases Southern Californian style with modern denim cuts from Malibu. The staple faded skinnies cost just £11.99, cheap enough to pop in your trolley and try on at home.

You cannot have failed to notice that ripped jeans are back with a vengeance. Fashionista wisdom has it that, this season, rips should be small and subtle, a little frayed tear on the hip or the thigh, but it’s a message that has been scrambled or is being ignored by many, judging from the huge holes and shredded looks I’m seeing on the street. Less is more, people. Frayed hems, however, can be embraced with enthusiasm, and look out too for high waists, tie waists, crops, turn-ups, skinny turn-up crops, dark indigo, faded indigo, coloured jeans and tuxedo stripes down the outer leg.

Meanwhile, here’s a quick guide to denim jean styles for spring/summer 2018, plus suggestions as to which body shapes they suit best. Obviously, we should all wear exactly the shape and style of jeans we like best and feel most comfortable in. There are no rules, but if the aim is to look as tall and skinny as possible, here’s what to go for.

High-waisted jeans: Continuing our love affair with the Seventies, high-waisted flared jeans were seen at Dior, Topshop Unique and more. These suit taller types. Team with striped tees and bright shirts. If you are not tall, mom jean shapes and cropped high-waist wide legs are a better option.

Mom jeans: So what, exactly, are mom jeans? Originally, it referred to baggy, high-waist jeans worn by middle-aged American women but became an actual trend almost a decade ago. These key into the new Eighties revival trend, with a slightly wider, taped leg, a light wash and a high waist, so high that you can belt some of them paper-bag style. Wear with a tucked-in tee and trainers for day, fluid blouse and ankle boots for night. Great for pear shapes and petites.

Skinny jeans: Some are so ultra-tight they look sprayed on, so not for those who don’t want any bumps to show. But aside from that, not as hard to pull off as you might imagine, no matter what your height or shape. It’s all about balance, so team with a loose top, choosing a length that flatters your leg shape. Go for high waisted if you’re curvy.

Boyfriend jeans: Slightly relaxed fit and usually low-waisted. They work for all shapes, including pear, and can flatter thicker thighs.

Cropped jeans: These suit all heights, including short, as the baring of the ankle actually elongates the leg. Both wide leg and slim are in vogue. Slim look great with ballerina flats and a tucked-out shirt.

Boot-cuts: Good for wide hips, as they have a balancing effect, but keep lines clean with a shape that contours the waist with no gapping.

