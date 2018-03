Introducing new season and all-year-round fashion for men with style. By Stephanie Smith

Corduroy and soft, dense cottons make ideal layering pieces for the chilliest months of the year, yet translate easily to wear alone when the warmer times come. Look for brushed cottons and other natural fibres as well as technical clothing which has been developed for warmth as well as lightness and ease of movement. Now is a great time to invest as new pieces come in and last season’s stock goes into sale.

Barbour Wax Cotton City Messenger, �129, at Barbour.com and John Lewis.

Tan Vaughn Stretch Cotton Chinos, �175, Newandlingwood.com.