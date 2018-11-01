Matt Smith, MIA and Naomi Campbell to star in Burberry Christmas campaign

The eagerly anticipated Burberry festive campaign will feature Kristin Scott Thomas, Matt Smith, MIA, Naomi Campbell and her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Shot and directed by British artist and photographer Juno Calypso, it will be premiered in full on Tuesday, November 13, across Burberry channels. As a taster, Burberry today released images of the cast in campaign portraits and also wearing pieces from the debut collection by Riccardo Tisci, who took over as chief creative officer from Yorkshire designer Christopher Bailey earlier this year.

Naomi Campbell, in a portrait released today previewing the Burberry festive campaign

Burberry has become renowned for its Christmas holiday campaigns over the years with previous ones featuring Cara Delevingne and Matt Smith (2017); Domhnall Gleeson, Lily James, Sienna Miller and Dominic West (2016); Sir Elton John, James Corden, Julie Walters, Romeo Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (2015), and Romeo Beckham (2014).

Matt Smith in a portrait previewing the Burberry festive campaign.