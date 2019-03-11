Liz Earle x The Ivy and more luxe treats for Mother’s Day

Fancy a luxurious facial followed by a posh Champagne afternoon cream tea? This simply has to be the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day (which is coming up on Sunday, March 31). Plus beauty editor Stephanie Smith has suggestions for luxury beauty gifts for mums everywhere, from Neom Organics, Sisley, Elemis and more.

Liz Earle x The Ivy Victoria Quarter Leeds: Liz Earle and The Ivy Leeds have teamed up to offer a Mother’s Day treat with a Speedy Lift Facial at the Liz Earle store, before or after a Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy.

Founded in 1995 on the Isle of Wight, Liz Earle harnesses the power of ethically sourced, naturally active ingredients for its cruelty-free range that works to transform skin. Inspired by both skincare and bodycare, treatments offer a truly indulgent experience. The Speedy Lift Facial gives an instant complexion boost, combining deep-tissue sculpting techniques to visibly lift, refresh and tone.

Before or after, head for a Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter which is just opposite the Liz Earle store. A selection of both sweet and savoury delights are available, including truffled chicken brioche rolls, marinated cucumber and dill finger sandwiches, smoked salmon on dark rye style bread with cream cheese and chives, warm fruited scones with Dorset clotted cream and strawberry preserve, and much more.

The Mother’s Day package is available Monday to Thursday from Monday, 1 April to Monday, 1 July. Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter is available between 3pm to 5pm and can be arranged before or after the Liz Earle Speedy Lift Facial. Gift vouchers can be purchased for £70 per person here

The Ivy at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds

Elemis x Rixo Beauty Edit: Featuring four radiance-restoring bestsellers and a Love Heart scrunchie (retro-cool these days), this limited edition set makes the perfect gift for skincare and style seekers. With Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 60pk, Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask 75ml, Superfood Day Cream 20ml and Cleansing Cloth, plus 15 per cent off discount codes, it's �65 at Elemis.com, from Friday.

Neom Real Luxury Intensive Skin Treatment Candle'Relax with nourishing cocoa butter and almond oil, moisturising soybean oil for soft skin, lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood plus 21 other essential oils to help you de-stress. Burn for 30 minutes to create a pool of oil as you could soak in a warm bath then blow out the flame, cool for two minutes and drizzle over any part of the body. It's �36 at Neomorganics.com and at Victoria Gate Leeds.

Time Bomb Take Off Time Cleanse and Buff: Made with professional dermatological grade crystals that gently lift away the skin's very top layer to reveal all that lovely fresh, smooth, glowing skin beneath. Sunflower seed oil and shea butter work together to hydrate and soften to leave supple and dewy skin, performing the function of a mini facial every time you cleanse. It's �16.50 at QVC.

Miller Harris ROH Craft & Glamour: Royal Opera House has worked with luxury perfume house Miller Harris to create Craft & Glamour eau de parfum, exploring the artistry, elegance and history of the Royal Opera House and its costumes, scenery, music and art. It comes in a chic grey box and costs �95 and it is available at the Royal Opera House shop and online at shop.roh.org.uk.

This lovely make-up bag and goodies is Sisley's free gift with purchase until March 24, when buying two or more Sisley products, one to be skincare. It includes Eau Efficace 30 ml, Black Rose Cream Mask 10 ml and Skin Infusion Cream 10 ml, mini lipstick and more. At Harvey Nichols Leeds, Hoopers Harrogate and Browns York.