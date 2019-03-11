Liz Earle x The Ivy and more luxe treats for Mother’s Day

Fancy a luxurious facial followed by a posh Champagne afternoon cream tea? This simply has to be the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day (which is coming up on Sunday, March 31). Plus beauty editor Stephanie Smith has suggestions for luxury beauty gifts for mums everywhere, from Neom Organics, Sisley, Elemis and more.
Liz Earle x The Ivy Victoria Quarter Leeds: Liz Earle and The Ivy Leeds have teamed up to offer a Mother’s Day treat with a Speedy Lift Facial at the Liz Earle store, before or after a Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy.
Founded in 1995 on the Isle of Wight, Liz Earle harnesses the power of ethically sourced, naturally active ingredients for its cruelty-free range that works to transform skin. Inspired by both skincare and bodycare, treatments offer a truly indulgent experience. The Speedy Lift Facial gives an instant complexion boost, combining deep-tissue sculpting techniques to visibly lift, refresh and tone.
Before or after, head for a Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter which is just opposite the Liz Earle store. A selection of both sweet and savoury delights are available, including truffled chicken brioche rolls, marinated cucumber and dill finger sandwiches, smoked salmon on dark rye style bread with cream cheese and chives, warm fruited scones with Dorset clotted cream and strawberry preserve, and much more.
The Mother’s Day package is available Monday to Thursday from Monday, 1 April to Monday, 1 July. Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter is available between 3pm to 5pm and can be arranged before or after the Liz Earle Speedy Lift Facial. Gift vouchers can be purchased for £70 per person here