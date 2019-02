That moment when you realise your significant other has bought you a significant gift whereas you haven't even bought a card. Worry not as there are lots of thoughtful presents to pick up in a flash on the high street or online. These are must-haves to keep you in the good books.

1. For her: Carolina Herrera Good Girl Velvet Fatale For a glam boudoir, warm scents of almond, sandalwood, iris, jasmine and coffee. The 80ml EDP is 94.50 at The Perfume Shop at Meadowhall and across Yorkshire. other Buy a Photo

2. For him: Ted Baker Hip Flask Perfect for romantic walks, this portable flask had dual compartments made from stainless steel, and encases in a durable faux leather. It's 29.40 from John Lewis. other Buy a Photo

3. Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet eau de toilette Delicate and light with top notes of Sicilian orange, floral heart of peony and damask rose. Was 47.50, now 40.37 for 30ml, John Lewis, Boots, Debenhams other Buy a Photo

4. Personalised underwear What's not to like? Create your own cheeky message for your loved one on a pair of stylish underpants. They cost 19.99 at GettingPersonal.co.uk other Buy a Photo

