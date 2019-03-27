Lady Victoria Hervey wears Scott Henshall’s £5m dress at York Fashion Week

And Linda Barker joins the catwalk too. Fashion editor Stephanie Smith reports from York Fashion Week - with video of The Mansion House fashion show and details of more events this week.

Lady Victoria Hervey created her own magic red carpet last night in York when she stepped out of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 wearing the famous £5m diamond dress designed by Scott Henshall.

Scott Henshall outside York Mansion House last night with Lady Victoria Hervey wearing his �5m dress. More images will be added as updates to this story.

The aristocratic model, author and designer joined York-born Henshall to present a fashion show together, showcasing their collections as part of York Fashion Week which launched on Monday. Lady Victoria arrived wearing the £5m dress, a diamond cobweb creation originally designed in 2004 and worn by Samantha Mumba for the Spider-Man 2, after which it was declared The World’s Most Expensive Dress.

The event, which took place at The Mansion House, saw a team of models showcase first Scott Henshall’s retrospective red carpet collection along with pieces from his new casual range CASH. As a surprise for the assembled audience, Yorkshire interiors designer Linda Barker closed his show by appearing in the finale in another of his vintage red carpet dresses.

Lady Victoria then introduced to the assembled audience her Ladyship Swim collection of luxe swimsuits and bikinis, featuring sleek lines and glamorous design touches. After the show, she said she had been a friend of Henshall’s for decades, adding: “It’s lovely to be in Scott’s home town for my first show in England - from Hong Kong to York - it’s very exotic.”

Scott Henshall, who was the youngest ever creative director of Mulberry before becoming a red carpet designer, met Lady Victoria Hervey almost 20 years ago when she first modelled his designs. She lives in Los Angeles but knows Yorkshire well. “I love Harrogate,” she said. “I’ve spent a lot of time there over the past two decades visiting my Yorkshire nanny. I love visiting Betty’s tea room whenever I’m in town.”

Linda Barker, right, with her sister and friend at last night's Mansion House event in York.

She described her swimwear pieces as “affordable luxury”, adding: “I want women to feel confident wearing them. I design what I think works on the body through personal experience.”

Today sees day three of York Fashion Week which is taking place across the city with widespread participation from museums, local council, community groups, hotels, cinemas, restaurants, big name retailers and small independent shops, designers, makers, models, make-up artists and many, many more. There has been huge enthusiasm for both celebration and collaboration and York’s non fashion and retail business community has also been immensely supportive. What started as a fairly small event just a few years ago has grown into a large and impressive programme of events across the city, and 2019 is the biggest to date.

“When we sat down to start planning York Fashion Week 2019, we had to think carefully about what we wanted to achieve,” said organisers Angela Horner, of Browns department store, and Nicky Hayer of marketing agency NIMA. “We needed to make sure that as well as creating a beautiful showcase of fashion and creativity in York that we could also spread our wings further and make York the perfect stage for brands and designers everywhere.”

Collaborating on the York Mansion House fashion show were Pure Collection, Cooper King Distillery, The Little Yorkshire Candle Company, Clockface Beauty, Mark Lloyd Jewellery, Fruitcase suitcases and JCT 600 with its Rolls Roce Phantom 8. On Monday evening, Henshall hosted a diner at The Ivy St Helen’s Square with Yorkshire Post fashion editor Stephanie Smith.

A model wears one of Scott Henshall's designs with a Fruitcase suitcase.

Today sees a special screening of McQueen at City Screen Picturehouse and the De Grey Rooms will host a show featuring local luxury design house AVie and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Look out also for The Shambles Market Fashion Village on Thursday and the Moving Forward with Fashion event at Browns, which features models living with and through breast cancer.

On Friday, The Yorkshire Exhibition platforms independents and vintage style and on Saturday, disability and diversity are celebrated at the Grand Opera House Stimul8 Fashion Show.

John Lewis, LK Bennett, Monsoon, Lush and more are holding events throughout the week, too. For the full programme, go to www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk

YORK FASHION WEEK PROGRAMME OF EVENTS - HIGHLIGHTS

Today Wednesday March 27

Copper & White Day to Night Runway Show at the Dean Court Hotel. With Afternoon Tea. 2-4pm, £20, book at Dean Court Hotel on 01904 625082.

McQueen at City Screen Picturehouse: Film of Lee Alexander McQueen’s story in six chapter created around a pivotal moment in his life. Archive footage is fused with insights from his family, close friends, collaborators and partners. 6-8pm, from £11.20, call 0871 902 5747 or book https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/York_Picturehouse/film/mcqueen

Style Me (from Mr Normal to Superfly Fashionista) in The Den at Micklegate Social: Hosted by Ryan Swain, you’ll discover the very best male skincare, grooming and fashion with stylist Laura Fawcett and local Instagram stars Ben Pechey, Jack D March & Andy Boocock (very_inky_dude). With Cuffsandco, Winstons of York, Clarksons, Dog and Bone Vintage, Bespoke Savannah Tailoring and Nefarious East, Blathnat, Zatchels and bespoke hatter Paul Ventress. 6-8:30pm, free, book at Eventbrite.co.uk.

AVIE EDITION 10 at the De Grey Rooms, St. Leonards Place: Luxury fashion and contemporary dance are fused to launch AVIE’s signature collection, plus Q&A with the founders Sonya Bachra-Byrne and Liam Nathan Byrne. 7:30-9:30pm, £20, book on 01904 623568.

Thursday March 28

Moving Forward With Fashion: Browns York Fashion Show in aid of Breast Cancer Care York, with models who have lived with, through and beyond breast cancer. Glass of fizz on arrival plus up to 20 per cent off purchases made on the evening. 7-9pm, £10, book at Browns in store online.

Charity Wedding Showcase at Hotel Du Vin York : The Wedding Guide UK presents an evening of wedding opulence at Hotel Du Vin, York. 6-9pm, £5, visit www.theweddingguideuk.com

Deborah Hirzel Presents Style Confidence at Debenhams York. Join host and model Deborah for an evening of fashion, beauty and style from 6pm to 8pm, tickets £5 from Debenhams.

Getting to Know Lisa Byrne at Dean Court Hotel: Lisa is an ex-editor in chief of OK Magazine, who now runs a PR company in Yorkshire. Q&A with Ryan Swain, with tea and cake, 1-2.30pm, £10, call Dean Court Hotel on 01904 625082.

Shop Your Style at Pitcher and Piano with personal stylists Laura Fawcett & Sara Anson and models showcasing Jigsaw, French Connection, Topshop, LK Bennett, Warehouse, Watson & White and independent brands Ethereal London, Hannah Lauren Millinery, What’s Your Skirt, Blank Rose, Let it be Gin, approved.store.leeds, Mini & Me Maternity and Warrior T’s. Live make up demonstrations by Yorkshire hair and make up artist Rachel Marie. 7- 9pm, £12, SOLD OUT

Shambles Market Fashion Takeover, 10AM-4PM, free.

Friday March 29

The Yorkshire Exhibition at Hotel Du Vin: Join Creat-Hive for afternoon tea, live art and music and fashion catwalks - Show 1 - JW Dressmaker, Rua Luja, What’s Your Skirt, Wake Designs, Stacy Gilyard. Show 2 - Isaro Collections, WR Designs, Anthony French, Faye Grosvenor, Gypsy Blood. Show 3 - Dazarockz, B-Mintage, Sunny Sun, Fabrication, Elaramoon. Show 4 - Shamim Akhtar, Loula Boutique, Jenny Dixon Couture, Elise Designs. 10am-3pm, £20, at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Queen of Extreme at York Castle Museum: Explore the work and influences of Vivienne Westwood, 2-3pm, £5 plus museum admission.

Upcycled Embellished Fashion Brooches at York Explore: Beginners welcome as embroidery artist Jessica will teach 3D creative designs, 2-4pm, £25.

Ethical Fashion Show at Hotel du Vin York: New designs in silk, tweed, linen, and ethically-produced cotton, teamed with the re-use of vintage clothing with Doc Cotton, Antonia House Couture, Banshee Vintage, Maude & Tommy, Mey, and lots more 6.30-8.30pm, £16 online or £15 from York Green Party.

Sophisticated Styling at Saks York: Join Jackie Crawford Image Consultant, Rose & Flo Millinery and Saks Hairdressing for an evening of style tips, prosecco and canapes, 6pm-8pm, £5

She Loves York Fashion Show at for The Principal Hotel York. Ticket price includes a cocktail on arrival, High Tea and a glass of fizz. 6.45-9.45pm, £26, at www.shelovesyork.co.uk.

LK Bennett Fashion Show at the store, 6-8pm, call 01904 673451.

Saturday, March 30

The Feel-Good Fashion Fiesta at Browns York: With image consultant Jackie Crawford and creative studio Buttercrumble, 10am-12noon, £25.

York Sewing Bee at York Explore: 10am- 4pm, free, SOLD OUT

Vintage Fair at Society, Rougier Street, York: The Antiques Centre York & Sue Ryder host. 10am-5pm, free.

Stimul8 Fashion Show at Grand Opera House York: Celebrating disability and diversity, a fun afternoon with disabled children and young people and their families. 2.30-4.30pm, £5/£2, contact ruth@stimul8.org or call the Theatre directly on 08448713024.

Hope Fashion with Nanya at the Principal Hotel York: Nayna McIntosh founded the Hope fashion brand in 2014 after being one of the leading lights behind George at Asda and Per Una. 2-4pm, £10, with fizz and cakes, booking www.eventbrite.co.uk.

John Lewis & Partners Fashion Event at The Grand York: An evening showcasing trends with a glass of fizz and canapes and gift bag. 7-9pm, £15. Book in store at John Lewis, or call 01904 557 950.

Live DJ & Drinks at Year Dot on Swinegate: With T-shirts, atshirts, hoodies or accessories and a 15% discount at the event. From 6pm, free

Sunday March 31

Empower Your Fashion at The York Marriott Hotel: With Afternoon Tea, Jackie Crawford and Andrea Morrison, 10am-3pm, £50, www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Big Stitch Recycled Sequin Community Installation Project at York Explore: Join in and get involved with a large community wall hanging. 11am-3pm, free.

Mother’s Day Fashion Tea at The Grange Hotel York: Project You and Thimbelina of York showcase clever ways to update clothing with a sustainable fashion catwalk and afternoon tea. 12noon-3pm, £20, www.eventbrite.co.uk.