Lady Victoria Hervey joins Scott Henshall for York Fashion Week

Also starring York Castle Museum, Vivienne Westwood, McQueen, Louis Vuitton, John Lewis, Browns, Very Inky Dude and more. York transforms into a huge catwalk from Monday. Stephanie Smith previews a programme of events set to rival London for the title of the UK’s style capital.

London, Paris, New York… and now old York, real York, as the historic city prepares to celebrate fashion of the past, the present and the future.

Fashion designer Scott Henshall at The Ivy York. Photo: Olivia Brabbs

York Fashion Week launches on Monday, bringing a seven-day showcase of living, breathing talent, creativity and style with widespread participation from museums, local council, community groups, hotels, cinemas, restaurants, big name retailers and small independent shops, designers, makers, models, make-up artists and many, many more. There is, it seems, huge enthusiasm for both celebration and collaboration and the city’s non fashion and retail business community has also been immensely supportive.

Everyone now wants a piece of YFW. What started as a fairly small event just a few years ago has grown into a large and impressive programme of events across the city, and 2019 is the biggest to date.

“When we sat down to start planning York Fashion Week 2019, we had to think carefully about what we wanted to achieve,” say organisers Angela Horner, of Browns department store, and Nicky Hayer of marketing agency NIMA.

“We needed to make sure that as well as creating a beautiful showcase of fashion and creativity in York that we could also spread our wings further and make York the perfect stage for brands and designers everywhere.”

Andy Boocock AKA Very Inky Dude models Abraham Moon for York Fashion Week. Picture by Clinton Lofthouse Photography.

Highlights include a fashion show on Tuesday at York Mansion House with York-born red carpet designer Scott Henshall and his friend Lady Victoria Hervey, a model, designer and daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, showcasing her Ladyship Swim collection. “I’m really excited to collaborate with Scott, being such a good friend and seeing our visions unfold,” she told me. “We met almost 20 years ago when I was modelling for him and stocked his brand in my store back in 2000/2001.”

Although she lives in Los Angeles, Lady Victoria knows Yorkshire well. “I love Harrogate,” she says. “I’ve spent a lot of time there over the past two decades visiting my Yorkshire nanny. I love visiting Betty’s tea room whenever I’m in town.”

The Mansion House show will be a surprise, she promises. Look out for the pieces with the gold snow leopard logo, she says, adding: “It’s affordable luxury. I want women to feel confident wearing them. I design what I think works on the body through personal experience.”

Tuesday also sees The Journey of Louis Vuitton talk and afternoon tea at The Principal Hotel. On Wednesday, there will be a special screening of McQueen at City Screen Picturehouse and the De Grey Rooms will host a show featuring local luxury design house AVie and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

White halterneck swimsuit from Ladyship Swim, which will be shown on the catwalk at York Mansion House on March 26 at the Scott Henshall annd Lady Victoria Hervey Fashion Show. Picture by Hector Abaunza

Look out also for The Shambles Market Fashion Village on Thursday and the Moving Forward with Fashion event at Browns, which features models living with and through breast cancer.

On Friday, The Yorkshire Exhibition platforms independents and vintage style and on Saturday, disability and diversity are celebrated at the Grand Opera House Stimul8 Fashion Show.

John Lewis, LK Bennett, Monsoon, Lush and more are holding events throughout the week, too.

For the full programme, go to www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk

rom left to right: Tailored 1.0 coat, �620; Weekend 1.0 short coat, �660; black 1.0 trench, �770. All by Avie at The Mews, Roundhay, Leeds.

YORK FASHION WEEK MARCH 25-31 PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

York Fashion Week runs March 25-31 across the city. Here are our highlights and must-sees for the week.

Monday March 25

More Than Just A Tiny Waist talk at York Castle Museum, with assistant curator of Costume and Textiles Dr Faye Prior giving an intimate examination and history of the corset. 2-3pm, museum admission plus £5 ticket fee.

King Koby Barbershop, Swinegate: Become part of the brotherhood of defiance. Jake and the team demonstrate the belief and substance behind this edgy brand. 6-8pm, free.

An Evening with Scott Henshall at The Ivy St Helen’s Square: Red carpet designer Scott hosts with Stephanie Smith, fashion editor of the Yorkshire Post in the beautiful Etty Room. Sold Out.

Striped dress by Copper & White, showing at York Fashion Week. Picture by Olivia Brabbs.

Dival Designer Boutique Pop-Up Event & Shop at the Principal York Hotel: A showcase of pre-loved designer bags and accessories. Labels include Alexander McQueen, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Vivienne Westwood. 10am-6.30pm, free.

Tuesday March 26

Scott Henshall and Lady Victoria Hervey at York Mansion House, St Helen’s Square: Ex-director of Mulberry and King of the Red Carpet Scott will showcase fashion that will shock and inspire, while Lady Victoria will wow with her swimwear collection, Ladyship Swim. 7:30-9:30pm, £27.24, Booking at www.eventbrite.com

The Journey of Louis Vuitton at the Principal York Hotel: Let Joe Wilber-Moran and the team from Louis Vuitton Leeds lead you through the stylish and colourful history of Louis Vuitton.With Afternoon Tea. 12noon-3pm, £29.50, book with the hotel on 01904 688615 or by emailing yorkevents@ihg.com

Wednesday March 27

Copper & White Day to Night Runway Show at the Dean Court Hotel. With Afternoon Tea. 2-4pm, £20, book at Dean Court Hotel on 01904 625082.

McQueen at City Screen Picturehouse: Film of Lee Alexander McQueen’s story in six chapter created around a pivotal moment in his life. Archive footage is fused with insights from his family, close friends, collaborators and partners. 6-8pm, from £11.20, call 0871 902 5747 or book https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/York_Picturehouse/film/mcqueen

Style Me (from Mr Normal to Superfly Fashionista) in The Den at Micklegate Social: Hosted by Ryan Swain, you’ll discover the very best male skincare, grooming and fashion with stylist Laura Fawcett and local Instagram stars Ben Pechey, Jack D March & Andy Boocock (very_inky_dude). With Cuffsandco, Winstons of York, Clarksons, Dog and Bone Vintage, Bespoke Savannah Tailoring and Nefarious East, Blathnat, Zatchels and bespoke hatter Paul Ventress. 6-8:30pm, free, book at Eventbrite.co.uk.

AVIE EDITION 10 at the De Grey Rooms, St. Leonards Place: Luxury fashion and contemporary dance are fused to launch AVIE’s signature collection, plus Q&A with the founders Sonya Bachra-Byrne and Liam Nathan Byrne. 7:30-9:30pm, £20, book on 01904 623568.

Thursday March 28

Moving Forward With Fashion: Browns York Fashion Show in aid of Breast Cancer Care York, with models who have lived with, through and beyond breast cancer. Glass of fizz on arrival plus up to 20 per cent off purchases made on the evening. 7-9pm, £10, book at Browns in store online.

Charity Wedding Showcase at Hotel Du Vin York : The Wedding Guide UK presents an evening of wedding opulence at Hotel Du Vin, York. 6-9pm, £5, visit www.theweddingguideuk.com

Deborah Hirzel Presents Style Confidence at Debenhams York. Join host and model Deborah for an evening of fashion, beauty and style from 6pm to 8pm, tickets £5 from Debenhams.

Getting to Know Lisa Byrne at Dean Court Hotel: Lisa is an ex-editor in chief of OK Magazine, who now runs a PR company in Yorkshire. With tea and cake, 1-2.30pm, £10, call Dean Court Hotel on 01904 625082.

Shop Your Style at Pitcher and Piano with personal stylists Laura Fawcett & Sara Anson and models showcasing Jigsaw, French Connection, Topshop, LK Bennett, Warehouse, Watson & White and independent brands Ethereal London, Hannah Lauren Millinery, What’s Your Skirt, Blank Rose, Let it be Gin, approved.store.leeds, Mini & Me Maternity and Warrior T’s. Live make up demonstrations by Yorkshire hair and make up artist Rachel Marie. 7- 9pm, £12, SOLD OUT

Shambles Market Fashion Takeover, 10AM-4PM, free.

Friday March 29

The Yorkshire Exhibition at Hotel Du Vin: Join Creat-Hive for afternoon tea, live art and music and fashion catwalks - Show 1 - JW Dressmaker, Rua Luja, What’s Your Skirt, Wake Designs, Stacy Gilyard. Show 2 - Isaro Collections, WR Designs, Anthony French, Faye Grosvenor, Gypsy Blood. Show 3 - Dazarockz, B-Mintage, Sunny Sun, Fabrication, Elaramoon. Show 4 - Shamim Akhtar, Loula Boutique, Jenny Dixon Couture, Elise Designs. 10am-3pm, £20, at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Queen of Extreme at York Castle Museum: Explore the work and influences of Vivienne Westwood, 2-3pm, £5 plus museum admission.

Upcycled Embellished Fashion Brooches at York Explore: Beginners welcome as embroidery artist Jessica will teach 3D creative designs, 2-4pm, £25.

Ethical Fashion Show at Hotel du Vin York: New designs in silk, tweed, linen, and ethically-produced cotton, teamed with the re-use of vintage clothing with Doc Cotton, Antonia House Couture, Banshee Vintage, Maude & Tommy, Mey, and lots more 6.30-8.30pm, £16 online or £15 from York Green Party.

Sophisticated Styling at Saks York: Join Jackie Crawford Image Consultant, Rose & Flo Millinery and Saks Hairdressing for an evening of style tips, prosecco and canapes, 6pm-8pm, £5

She Loves York Fashion Show at for The Principal Hotel York. Ticket price includes a cocktail on arrival, High Tea and a glass of fizz. 6.45-9.45pm, £26, at www.shelovesyork.co.uk.

LK Bennett Fashion Show at the store, 6-8pm, call 01904 673451.

Saturday, March 30

The Feel-Good Fashion Fiesta at Browns York: With image consultant Jackie Crawford and creative studio Buttercrumble, 10am-12noon, £25.

York Sewing Bee at York Explore: 10am- 4pm, free, SOLD OUT

Vintage Fair at Society, Rougier Street, York: The Antiques Centre York & Sue Ryder host. 10am-5pm, free.

Stimul8 Fashion Show at Grand Opera House York: Celebrating disability and diversity, a fun afternoon with disabled children and young people and their families. 2.30-4.30pm, £5/£2, contact ruth@stimul8.org or call the Theatre directly on 08448713024.

Hope Fashion with Nanya at the Principal Hotel York: Nayna McIntosh founded the Hope fashion brand in 2014 after being one of the leading lights behind George at Asda and Per Una. 2-4pm, £10, with fizz and cakes, booking www.eventbrite.co.uk.

John Lewis & Partners Fashion Event at The Grand York: An evening showcasing trends with a glass of fizz and canapes and gift bag. 7-9pm, £15. Book in store at John Lewis, or call 01904 557 950.

Live DJ & Drinks at Year Dot on Swinegate: With T-shirts, atshirts, hoodies or accessories and a 15% discount at the event. From 6pm, free

Sunday March 31

Empower Your Fashion at The York Marriott Hotel: With Afternoon Tea, Jackie Crawford and Andrea Morrison, 10am-3pm, £50, www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Big Stitch Recycled Sequin Community Installation Project at York Explore: Join in and get involved with a large community wall hanging. 11am-3pm, free.

Mother’s Day Fashion Tea at The Grange Hotel York: Project You and Thimbelina of York showcase clever ways to update clothing with a sustainable fashion catwalk and afternoon tea. 12noon-3pm, £20, www.eventbrite.co.uk.