H&M celebrates Thorpe Park launch with 25 per cent off wristband

H&M announces massive discounts for Thorpe Park’s opening day, but you’ll have to be quick about it.

The Swedish fashion retailer is planning to give away exclusive goodie bags and discounts to early bird shoppers when it opens its doors at the launch of shopping park, The Springs, Thorpe Park, Leeds.

The huge new store - more than 1,544 square metres over two floors, featuring womenswear, divided range, kids and men’s - will open at 11am on Thursday, October 11. On launch morning, the first 200 lucky customers in the queue will receive an exclusive goodie bag. All customers who join the queue before 11am will receive a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their entire purchase that day. There will also be an in-store DJ.

“We aim to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible and we are confident that our new Leeds store will offer exactly this.” said Toni Galli, H&M’s country manager for UK & IE.

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976 and now has more than 264 stores. H&M offers a garment collecting service worldwide which allows offers customers to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles, by any brand, while shopping in-store. All donated items are recycled.

