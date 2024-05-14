Be festival ready with these items from the high street

Festival season is fast approaching, and it's time to start planning those outfits that will set you apart from the crowd.

From boho chic dresses to statement accessories, high street giants like H&M, River Island, PLT, M&S and ASOS have tons of festival pieces to choose from.

Whether you had coachella envy a few weeks ago, or are prepping for Glastonbury soon, there’s no shortage of stylish options to pick from to make sure you look effortlessly good at every gig this season.

Here’s a round up of my top five festival fashion picks that are available from stores on the high street now.

This simple yet classic throw-on dress from H&M is perfect for festival season. Chucking this on will require minimal effort so you can cut out time pondering outfits and run down to the main stage to catch that great act instead.

It comes in three different colours, and is calling out for some great accessories and jewellery to be added to finish off the look. The floaty and breathable material will be perfect for those hotter weather days.

This leopard number from River Island is the perfect way to stay on trend yet maintaining that relaxed boho vibe. Leopard print is such a popular fashion trend at the moment, but it can be difficult to style. With this playsuit, all of the thinking has been done for you, and it is a ready-made outfit in one.

At every festival, you need a secure bag to keep all your most important things on you. While a bum bag is a classic, it’s hard to find one that looks chic and goes with all of your outfits. That’s why this straw bag from M&S would be ideal for a festival. It still looks cute, but is also really practical with a long cross body strap, so there will be no chance of losing your stuff at a gig.

All the cool girls are wearing cowboy boots at the moment, making them an essential item for any festival goer, and these ones from ASOS give you that traditional western look, but because they’re black, they’re versatile and will go with any outfit.

