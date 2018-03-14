Fashion front-runners show the Ladies’ Day trends

Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival gives an early indication of the key trends we can expect to see parading on racecources up and down the country this season, writes Stephanie Smith.

Elegant florals, luxurious lace, powder pastel tones and jaunty headgear were the order of Ladies’ Day today at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

Miss England Stephanie Hill during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Tim Goode/PA Wire.

These fabulously dressed racegoers took part in the Miss Cheltenham finalists’ line-up alongside Miss England Stephanie Hill (centre left) at Cheltenham Racecourse. They gave an early indication of which trends are the most hotly tipped for this year’s racing season.

So, if you’re planning on entering any of this year’s Ladies’ Days across Yorkshire or elsewhere, take note. These are the looks that might just see you first past the winning post.

Twitter and Insta: @yorkshirefashQ

Instagram: @YPStyleTeam