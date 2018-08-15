Falling temperatures equals fashion confusion. Here’s what to buy and wear now

The weather is cooling but we should be armed for all possibilities. Fashion editor Stephanie Smith has advice on trans-seasonal style.

This year, it’s different. This August and September, we get to experience real trans-seasonal dressing, quite possibly for the first time ever.

Grey marl knit jumper, �12.50, M&S Collection at Marks & Spencer.

Trans-seasonal style is the art of dressing to take account of a dip in temperature and a rise in unpredictable weather conditions. It means taking a fluid and flexible approach to our wardrobe, choosing items of clothing that can adapt to all conditions, and putting together complete looks using layerable pieces that can be added or removed.

In practice, we in the UK are used to dressing in a trans-seasonal way for most of the summer, because our weather is always unpredictable. We need to keep handy those lightweight knits, jackets and oversized scarves as there is always a strong possibility that we will need them. So we should be pretty good at this already.

But this year, we are in danger of being caught out. The summer has been spoiling us and we have been wearing strappy tops, breezy dresses and Bardot necklines for months. And sandals, so much so that some of us are wondering where on earth our toe-covering shoes and boots have got to.

It’s been brilliant, but the time has come to reach to the back of our drawers and wardrobes and dig out our winter clothes and accessories. Then, once we have seen what we have already got, we can decide what is lacking. This means we should be replenishing any classics that have seen better days, and introducing some fashion-conscious updates, inspired by this year’s autumn/winter trends.

Oversized striped knit and floral hankerchief hem dress, both coming to Debenhams.

It’s important to look forward, rather than backwards, when you are investing in new fashion, so wear your floaty summer skirt or midi dress, but team it with new autumn pieces – a check jacket, an oversized sweater, a statement white shirt would be examples.

A camel trench coat thrown over athleisure track-style trousers and tee is a perfect trans-seasonal look for right now. As the days get cooler, add a relaxed merino knit.

View this time as an opportunity to update the building blocks that underpin the sort of contemporary/classic daywear wardrobe that can carry us through every season. To this end, check out Marks & Spencer’s Foundation Edit which has 12 pieces in a neutral colour palette, including outerwear and layering separates, classic footwear and lingerie, with prices starting from £3.50 for a white cotton tee.

