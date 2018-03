Have your say

Cosy-chic and sleek was the order of the day when a chilly Cheryl stepped out to open the new Prince’s Trust and Cheryl’s Trust centre in Newcastle. Pale blue knit under camel tones equals modern pared-back, easy elegance.

Camel double-breasted coat, �59, at Miss Selfridge.

Words: Stephanie Smith

Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Pale blue knit, now �10 at Bonmarche.