Catwalk hair looks for the autumn

West Row’s Jenny Pelter gives her runway-inspired tips for the top hair trends for autumn. Stephanie Smith finds out more.

Hair is warming up for winter as the icy blonde shades of summer are replaced by more earthy natural shades of gold and copper, or fruity shades like cranberry and raspberry.

Jenny Pelter, technical director of Yorkshire hair salon chain Westrow, says this shift from cooler tones to warmer shades of berry, cherry and rust, take inspiration from autumn/winter shows. “If bolder red shades don’t appeal, then opt for a more natural hue, but stick to a warmer colour palette,” she says.

Cherry Picking: “Watermelon pink was hugely popular with clients over the summer, especially for festivals, and I predict that over winter we’ll be seeing more requests for slightly more intense shades of cherry pink. If a full head of cherry-red is just a little too look-at-me, consider adding just a few muted cherry-pink coloured sections through the ends.”

Gem light: “This season, we will see multiple crystal tones worked into blonde hair for a subtly colourful finish. With baby blonde, silver or white roots blending effortlessly into the subtlest and gentlest frosted pastel tones (think rose quartz crystal and amethyst purple), this look is an easy way to delicately dip into the pink trend.”

Heavy metal: “Metallic highlights are about to become a mainstream look. These shades are hugely wearable and ridiculously flattering, giving hair a super glossy, ultra modern finish. Rose gold was last year’s take on metallics, and this year is set to be more rose copper gold.

“Adding metallic brown highlights is a really gorgeous and playful way to transform brunette hair subtly, while adding depth and shine and the appearance of increased volume. I predict that metallic silver will also be popular, but as an addition to brunette hair, to cool down warmer tones, rather than just in lighter platinum and white locks.

“What I really love about the metallics trend is that it offers so much scope for experimentation, and colours can be mixed to produce a huge variety of multi-tonal looks.”

