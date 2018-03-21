Can it really be five years since Trinity Leeds opened?

In March 2013, we marked the birth of Trinity Leeds with a fashion shoot shot in the weeks before the centre opened to the public. These are the brilliant pictures. Words and styling: Stephanie Smith. Pictures: Bruce Rollinson.

Trinity Leeds shopping centre celebrates its fifth birthday today, with a three-metre tall birthday cake and a £10,000 giveaway for shoppers.

THE FRONT COVERS: On the right, Shot at Trinity Leeds before the centre opened. photographer: Bruce Rollinson; styling: Stephanie Smith; hair: Rebecca Charles; make-up: Abi Belton; model: Jenny Bishop at Boss; fashion assictant: Bethany Armitage. On the left is from a fashion shoot in June 2015 to celebrate the opening of Trinity Kitchen. Styling: Stephanie Smith. Picture: james Hardisty. Hair: Eboni Day at West Row. Model: Naomi Roberts at Boss. Make-up: Emma Worrall at Illamasqua.

There will be 2,000 free slices of the gigantic red velvet and vanilla buttercream flavoured concoction, which has been created by The Tattooed Bakers, with decorative icing celebrating all things Leeds, from miniature, edible versions of the Kaiser Chiefs and Nicola Adams’s boxing gloves to Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos badges. The first 2,000 people to claim a slice will also be given a £5 Trinity Leeds gift card.

Five years ago, we celebated the birth of Trinity Leeds with a special fashion shoot, for which we were granted access to the centre in the weeks before it opened, while the finishing touches were being carried out by the dedicated builders, engineers, electricians and fitters, to create this beautiful glass-domed space.

Vast and empty, but for the workers and cranes, it seemed to echo with the voices and foorsteps of shoppers and pleasure seekers of the future, just as the forum of ancient Rome still resonates with the sounds of those who once gathered there. These are the pictures, along with those of a later fashion shoots, one staged in 2015, to celebrate Trinity Kitchen.

Since its launch in 2013, Trinity Leeds has welcomed more than 120 million visitors. “With the support of the city’s shoppers, we’ve helped bring countless big-name brands to Leeds for the first time, boosting Leeds’s rightful place in the UK retail rankings and attracting visitors from across the globe,” said general manager David Maddison. “It was always our hope to become part of the fabric of Leeds and we have been welcomed with open arms.”

Shot at Trinity Leeds before the centre opened. Photographer: Bruce Rollinson; styling: Stephanie Smith; hair: Rebecca Charles; make-up: Abi Belton; model: Jenny Bishop at Boss; fashion assictant: Bethany Armitage.

So, as you wonder at its magic today, and eat your cake, ponder that it cost £350m to develop and is the size of 13 football pitches, as well as host to brands including Mango, Hollister, Victoria’s Secret, Superdry, Topshop/Topman, River Island, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Everyman and D&D London. See www.trinityleeds.com for birthday treats and offers.

There’s more fashion and beauty at: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion

and at: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion

Instagram: @yorkshirefashQ and @YPStyleTeam

Shot at Angelica at Trinity Leeds before the centre opened. Picture: Bruce Rollinson; styling: Stephanie Smith; hair: Rebecca Charles; make-up: Abi Belton; model: Jenny Bishop and Jared at Boss; fashion assictant: Bethany Armitage.

The inside pages: Shot at Trinity Leeds before the centre opened. Photographer: Bruce Rollinson; styling: Stephanie Smith; hair: Rebecca Charles; make-up: Abi Belton; models: Jenny Bishop and Jared at Boss; fashion assictant: Bethany Armitage.

From a later shoot at The Botanist.