Beauty treatment review: Finding the path to good Karma

A new choreographed massage therapy at Lush Spa promises to help you unlock your energy and inner peace. Stephanie Smith tries it.

What goes around comes around. Karma is the spiritual principle of cause and effect, meaning that what you do in your life influences what happens to you in the future.

Well, it was about time that my soaring stress levels, fatigued skin and aching muscles all got what they deserved. And that turned out to be the new Lush Karma treatment, a full body toning massage that encourages the body and mind to slow down, let go and then return to normal daily life with a new spring.

This is an intensive 66-minute massage that requires not one but two therapists working in unison.

It begins, as all Lush treatments begin, with a consultation in the lounge, which in Leeds is downstairs at the Albion Street store. It’s like the cottage of your dreams down there, farmhouse cosy with shelves filled with little coloured medicine bottles.

The treatment rooms are gorgeous too, lit by candlelight and with a warmed treatment couch upon which you lie, first face down.

The massage, including a hot stone stomach massage, is choreographed to music created by musicians Simon Richmond and Sheema Mukherjee and inspired by their travels through India, catapulting you first into the chaos of the Indian city and then to a calmer space for deep relaxation, before emerging, renewed, into the energy of the city again.

The massaging of four hands ensures that contact is never broken as good karma is created within the body. It culminates in a shirodhara ritual, an Ayurvedic therapy in which liquids are poured over the forehead to calm the mind and aid clarity, thought and concentration.

This means that you finish the treatment with wet hair, but feeling energised and more calm and focused. There is a hairdryer and lots of lovely Lush product to use in the bathroom, and it’s a great opportunity to try out scents and hair and make-up pieces that you might not yet know. More bliss.

Karma costs £225 and is available in the Lush Spa at the Lush store in Leeds.