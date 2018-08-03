Beauty: Tomato juice, baking soda... six kitchen remedies to rescue your hair and beauty catastrophes

The answers to the biggest beauty catastrophes can be found in your kitchen. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith finds out more. Plus Celeb Get the Look and Beauty Products of the Week.
Baking soda and tomato juice at the ready. You’ll be needing them to help you out of a few beauty pitfalls, without resorting to costly alternatives.
Beauty expert Joanne Dodds at Hairtrade.com says: “Whether it’s dealing with botched fake tan, fading hair colour, green hair or dry and frizzy ends, summer can seem like a constant beauty battle. These simple hacks will help you find both easy and affordable remedies to save your skin and hair.”
1. Fix uneven fake tan with baking soda: Apply some baking soda on a loofah with warm water and exfoliate to get rid of patchiness.
2. Repair dry hair with an avocado mask: Crush one whole avocado with quarter of a cup of olive oil and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix it together and apply onto the hair, then leave it in for 20 minutes before rinsing.
3. Make aloe vera ice cubes to treat sunburn: Freeze an aloe vera based gel into ice cube trays. This will feel amazing on your burnt skin while helping your skin to heal too.
4. Use vinegar to prevent hair colour from fading: Sun and salt water can quickly encourage fading. Half a cup of apple cider vinegar is a great natural remedy to help brighten up your locks. Simply add the vinegar to a spritz bottle, spray all over your hair and leave it in for about 10 minutes before rinsing out.
5. Use tomato juice to keep blonde hair bright: Chlorine can damage your hair, especially if you’re blonde or have highlights, and it can also add an awful greenish tinge. To protect your colour, coat your hair in leave-in conditioner or sesame oil before swimming. Rinse your hair after getting out the pool and wash in cold water to boost shine. For a post-swim remedy, coat your hair and scalp in tomato juice for 5-10 minutes before washing with shampoo and conditioner. This will help fade the greenish hue if you have one.
6. Put your nail polishes in the fridge: Popping them in the fridge can extend shelf life and make them smooth and easy to apply.