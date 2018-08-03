Beauty: Tomato juice, baking soda... six kitchen remedies to rescue your hair and beauty catastrophes

The answers to the biggest beauty catastrophes can be found in your kitchen. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith finds out more. Plus Celeb Get the Look and Beauty Products of the Week.

Baking soda and tomato juice at the ready. You’ll be needing them to help you out of a few beauty pitfalls, without resorting to costly alternatives.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: 'Josh Wood Colour Keep Me Cool Shade Shot - 'Adds a boost of colour to cool down your chosen blonde shade and reduce unwanted tones, neutralising yellow or brassy tones and boosting shine. Mix with the Josh Wood Colour Everything Mask to create a semi-permanent gloss that refreshes your colour. The shot costs �5 and is available from Boots.

Beauty expert Joanne Dodds at Hairtrade.com says: “Whether it’s dealing with botched fake tan, fading hair colour, green hair or dry and frizzy ends, summer can seem like a constant beauty battle. These simple hacks will help you find both easy and affordable remedies to save your skin and hair.”

1. Fix uneven fake tan with baking soda: Apply some baking soda on a loofah with warm water and exfoliate to get rid of patchiness.

2. Repair dry hair with an avocado mask: Crush one whole avocado with quarter of a cup of olive oil and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix it together and apply onto the hair, then leave it in for 20 minutes before rinsing.

3. Make aloe vera ice cubes to treat sunburn: Freeze an aloe vera based gel into ice cube trays. This will feel amazing on your burnt skin while helping your skin to heal too.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Soaper Duper Body Scrubs' - The clean, green, sustainable bath and body brand Soaper Duper has a new Build-a-Box service, where you can mix and match to create a personal selection of bathroom heroes. Makes a great gift and you can choose two to five products, including these scrubs which have rushes coconut, pineapple fruit acid and aloe vera. The scrubs cost �7-10 each at www.soaperduper.com.

4. Use vinegar to prevent hair colour from fading: Sun and salt water can quickly encourage fading. Half a cup of apple cider vinegar is a great natural remedy to help brighten up your locks. Simply add the vinegar to a spritz bottle, spray all over your hair and leave it in for about 10 minutes before rinsing out.

5. Use tomato juice to keep blonde hair bright: Chlorine can damage your hair, especially if you’re blonde or have highlights, and it can also add an awful greenish tinge. To protect your colour, coat your hair in leave-in conditioner or sesame oil before swimming. Rinse your hair after getting out the pool and wash in cold water to boost shine. For a post-swim remedy, coat your hair and scalp in tomato juice for 5-10 minutes before washing with shampoo and conditioner. This will help fade the greenish hue if you have one.

6. Put your nail polishes in the fridge: Popping them in the fridge can extend shelf life and make them smooth and easy to apply.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara - 'Hourglass likes to pioneer beauty technology via breakthrough formulations. Designed with a double-action brush, the Caution Extreme Lash Mascara combines densely packed bristles with a shorter bristled side to deliver 400 per cent more volume in a single stroke. The smooth, ultra-black formula won't smudge or flake and can be layered to achieve a dramatic look with length and lift. It's �25 on the Hourglass counters.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Show Beauty Lux Volumising range' - These work to lift hair from the roots, adding supreme bounce and fullness. Enriched with wheat protein-based copolymers, known for their volume-boosting benefits, this luxurious formula provides weightless body and manageability. Meanwhile, combination of caviar and white truffle extracts enrich the product with intense nourishing and conditioning properties. Each costs �30 at Harvey Nichols.