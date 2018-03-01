Beauty: The problems facing the quest for perfect skin

Don’t let constant skin break-outs grind you down. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith finds out how beauty brand Dermalogica is tackling the problem. Plus Get the Look and beauty products of the week.

Most of us get the odd break-out from time to time, but acne is a skin condition that causes serious distress to many people, not just teenagers but also adults.

Dermalogica Calm Water gel, �44.50, at Harvey Nichols.

Skincare brand Dermalogica specialises in treating difficult skin conditions such as acne through a programme of topical cleansing, care and treatment products. You can visit the counter (there’s one at Harvey Nichols in Leeds) where a therapist will be able to examine your skin using its Skin Mapping service, and suggest a plan of action.

Dermalogica says: “For adults, particularly women, the key factor behind break-outs is stress. Women also have the continuous fluctuation of hormones from the menstrual cycle to pregnancy and then menopause, all of which can impact on acne development. One of the key differences symptomatically is that teen acne tends to be very oily and they have resilient skin, whereas as adult acne is not necessarily oily. In fact, it can be quite dry, dehydrated and sensitive.”

For adults, Dermalogica experts recommend a pre-cleansing oil, then a medicated wash, a mild hydroxy acid exfoliator daily or a few times a week to minimise congestion, and a hydrating mist to tackle dehydration layered with a treatment serum with anti-acne actives on key affected areas. The Dermalogica MediBac Clearing System for adults costs £44.

All skin types can also benefit from Dermalogica’s new Calm Water Gel, a weightless water-gel moisturiser for dry, sensitive skin, transforming into a skin-quenching fluid on application, forming a barrier against environmental assault.

Claudia Schiffer Make Up Colour Quad': Smokey blues from the new Claudia Schiffer Make Up range, which has been designed for ease of use by Artdeco, and inspired by the signature style of the supermodel herself. The products look sophisticated in a chic design with a pink inlay and gold corners. This quad is �29.50 at ClaudiaSchiffermakeup.com.

Good skin care habits are essential for both teenagers and adults. Dermalogica advises sufferers to clean make-up brushes regularly, wash pillowcases weekly and disinfect mobile phones daily to help reduce bacteria.

Avoid also pore-clogging, congestion-inducing habits like working out with make-up on – and reduce your stress levels. There’s more advice at Dermalogica.co.uk.

Elemis Superfood facial Oil': Elemis has developed its new Superfood nutrient-dense, vegan-friendly collection, with Facial Wash, Day Cream and Night Cream to join the award-winning Superfood Facial Oil. They all have Supergreen and Supergrain Complexes, rich in anti-oxidants, omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals and a pre-biotic, designed to support the good-for-you microflora on the skin's surface, helping to balance and maintain the skin's delicate ecosystem for an outdoor-fresh glow. Superfood Facial Oil is �45 at www.elemis.com.

Hourglass Vanish Flash Highlighter: 'Achieve the radiant, highlighted look in a few strokes with Hourglass Vanish Flash Highlighting Stick, which comes in five glowing shades ' Gold Flash, Champagne Flash, Pink Flash, Rose Gold Flash and Bronze Flash ' to suit all skin tones, and a smooth, weightless texture which adjusts to your body temperature to blend. It's �38 at Space NK.

Weleda Skin Food': Contains moisture-trapping oils and is a Natrue certified cream for treating and smoothing rough and dry skin, made with 100 per cent natural ingredients including rosemary, pansy, chamomile and calendula extracts. Comes in three handy sizes, including a mini 10ml tube (�2.25). while the 75ml costs �10.95, at Weleda.co.uk.

FOR HIM': It's parky out now, but it will soon be time to shed alyers and reveal toned, tanned and preferably shaved skin. Nivea Men Anti-Irritation Body Shaving Stick makes it easy to shave in the shower. It's on offer now at Superdrug for �2.98 (was �5.99).