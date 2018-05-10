Beauty: Jo Malone makes scents of far-flung travels

Ever wondered how a new fragrance is created? Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith finds out from Jo Malone perfumers Celine Roux and Mathilde Bijaoui. Plus Celeb Get the Look and Beauty Products of the Week.

“Once in a while, Cologne Intense lets us look outside of Britain and focus on a precious ingredient from a special place with an element of travel,” says Celine Roux of Jo Malone. “It’s an opportunity to go on a faraway journey and create fragrances with olfactive diversity.”

Jo Malone Jasmine Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense. It's �75 for the 50ml and �115 for the 100ml.

Celine, who is head of global fragrance, and master perfumer Mathilde Bijaoui have created Jasmine Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense, taking inspiration from travels to Southern India.

Celine says: “I was captivated by their particular interest in one variety, Jasmine Sambac. The scent is spectacular and it was clear this was the most special and precious one. It is the queen of jasmine in Southern India, the one they adorn their hair with and use in cultural rituals. I travelled to India three times and followed its journey. It is picked early in the morning when the blossoms have just opened, surrounded by serene countryside. Then they are transported in trucks to the markets – and suddenly the atmosphere completely changes.

“The market erupts with excitement, energy and anticipation, as if you’re at the theatre and the main star steps onto the stage. I loved the juxtaposition of the crazy, colourful and loud market scenes, against the calm, silent fields.”

Mathilde says: “My challenge was to make this Cologne Intense smell as close to the natural flower as possible.

Bronzed goddess seems to be the look Gwyneth Paltrow is going for at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles. Try Elemis Total Glow Bronzing Body Lotion, �36. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The intention was to have Jasmine Sambac in the middle of the creation, and to enhance it a dewy green note and an addictive, warm base. The marigold flower worked perfectly as it has aromatic fruity top notes and a vegetal freshness. I like the fact it’s not very common in perfumery; that’s very much in line with the Jo Malone London twist.

“For the warmer side of the fragrance I pushed the solar facets with honey, vanilla and benzoin, and a special type of ylang ylang.”

Jo Malone Jasmine Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense 50ml is £75 in store and at JoMalone.co.uk. See https://www.jomalone.co.uk/ for store details and to buy.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter Rose Gold Goddess Oil'Layer over fake or real tan for extra depth and shimmer, or use as a highlighter on the face or the body. Created by tanning guru Marissa Carter, and made with natural oils to moisturise and hydrate the skin, this product helps to enhance the appearance of a luxurious faux glow all year round. It's �10.99 and available at Superdrug.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon'This is a transformative night gel-cream for skin and wellbeing and a revitalising treatment that works overnight by optimising the cycles of natural skin recovery. Essential oils work when you go to bed to promote deep, restful sleep for healthier-looking skin by morning. Calming and regenerative, it's �72.50 at Dermalogica.co.uk.'''price �72.50'size: 50ml

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Murad Rejuvenating Lift for Neck and D�collet�'Firms, smoothes and rejuvenates fragile skin to reduce the signs of ageing. Clinically proven to increase skin firmness 42 per cent after one application, while helping to reduce the appearance of age spots. Brazilian Botanical Blend including Java Plum, Mango, and Banana pulp extracts work together across the neck and jawline. It costs �68 at House of Fraser, Debenhams and John Lewis, and stockists on www.murad.co.uk.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Charlotte Tilbury Powder & Sculpt Brush'Create your ideal facial framework with a make-up brush that allows you to shade the hollows of your cheeks or temples and highlight your cheekbones, nose and Cupid's bow for a flawless finish. Sustainable wood handles and maximum hair-count brush heads hand-pulled into the perfect shape by a master brush maker in Europe. Created in Charlotte's signature rose gold and night crimson colours for this beautiful range.'It's �35 at Harvey Nichols.