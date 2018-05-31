Beauty: How to get the perfect plump pout video tutorial

Lips need to be in great condition if they are to work well with the season’s natural full pout. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith has beauty hacks and Yorkshire photo-shoot make-up artist shows how to boost and shine. Plus Beauty Products of the Week.

The catwalks for the summer showed a trend for full lips, with a naturally defined pout, whether the colour was nude and barely there or painted in a bolder shade.

Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm, �12, from Space NK

This is all very well but does require some lip maintenance. Often dry lips are simply a result of dehydration so, if you are suffering, increase your fluid intake with water, coconut water or herbal teas.

Invest in a quality lip scrub (try Lush) and use it once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells from your lips and around them. You can make your own by mixing honey and brown sugar for a natural exfoliator that doubles as a sugar rush snack.

Apply a lip balm before you go to bed to moisturise and protect your lips. If you choose a good one (the Creme de la Mer one is wonderful), you will find that you wake up with your lips all repaired and ready to go.

Make sure you treat cracked lips immediately. Don’t think you can simply leave them to get better on their own, as they will usually get worse and cracked lips can become infected or lead to a cold sore. Obviously, don’t pick at them. Lip scrub is a much better way of getting rid of all the flaking skin. There are some great creams and balms that will soothe cracked lips and help to heal raw, broken skin.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Pineapple Lip Balm - 'A cute little beauty accessory to carry about in your handbag or holiday tote bag, this lovely lip balm in a pineapple container will keep your lips soft and luscious with an exotic coconut-flavoured, pineapple lip balm with SPF 15. The easy way to moisturise, nourish and protect your lips and a truly tropical treat no matter where you are headed this summer. It's �5 at Shop.NationalTheatre.org.uk.

Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm (£12, from Space NK) is brilliant for lips and a holiday tote bag must. Leeds-based make-up artist Ash Fehners also likes to use it on lips for fashion shoots. “It’s really beautiful for making them look more full, more volumised and adding a little bit of shine,” she says.

Invest in a nourishing lipstick. Matte lipsticks, especially those liquid, long-lasting lipsticks, are terrible for accentuating chapped lips and getting into every crack and dry spot. Instead, invest in a moisturising, rich lipstick to provide nourishment and care as well as colour. As it’s the summer, a mid- shine is sometimes all that’s needed, so invest in a subtle gloss and try mixing in with your lipstick. Or simply dab on your lip balm and go.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: BareMinerals Ageless Genius Firming & Wrinkle Smoothing Serum - 'BareMinerals says its concentrated lotion serum reduces visible signs of ageing in as little as four weeks, using mineral gold, peptides and encapsulated Vitamin A, a natural source of retinol. It tackles the appearance of deep wrinkles and expression lines, and improves firmness and elasticity. Botanical extracts hydrate and protect. It's �48 at BareMinerals.co.uk.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Illamasqua Hydra Veil Primer This 'instantly hydrates and smoothes skin. Microalgae, vitamin C and B3 work together to help maintain hydration levels, creating a healthy looking, balanced finish. Plant extracts provide a calming and refreshing feeling, fully prepped for foundation. It's now �27.20 (was �34) at Illamaqua stores and Illamasqua.com.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask - 'The now legendary bringer of "instant youth", this mask is rich in active anti-ageing ingredients (black rose, padina pavonica, and alkekengi calyx extracts), which immediately work on signs of fatigue and leave the skin looking more youthful and luminous in just 10 to 15 minutes. It's �105 for 60ml but is currently on offer at John Lewis for �94.50.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Jo Malone Velvet Rose and Oud Shower Oil' - This intriguingly aromatic oil transforms into a luxurious lather that cleanses and conditions the skin, infused with sunflower and castor seed oils. It leaves the body subtly fragranced by a decadent damask rose accord in the spicy warmth of clove and smoky oud wood. Ideal for Jo Malone fragrance layering, it costs �36 for 250ml at Jo Malone stores and at www.Jomalone.co.uk.