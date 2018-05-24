Beauty: How to create Meghan’s ‘elegantly undone’ bridal hair

It’s set to be the look of the season for brides, prom queens and party guests. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith on how to capture ‘undone’ regal elegance.

Meghan Markle’s bridal hair found mixed reviews, with some complaining that it was a little too “undone” for such a high society wedding and classic gown.

Andrew Barton Volumising Mousse, now �3 at Asda.

It was the work of Serge Norman, a New York-based celebrity hairstylist with Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and Blake Lively among his clients. He says it took 45 minutes to achieve and his aim was to keep hair looking natural and not overthink it.

Yorkshire’s own celebrity hairdresser, Barnsley’s Andrew Barton, declared the look a success, keeping Meghan’s hair back and off her shoulders to show off the gown neckline with a style she didn’t have to worry about all day. “Absolutely gorgeous elegant chignon with just the right amount of volume and body, not scraped off her face, which can be too harsh, and not too fussily dressed,” he said, adding: “I predict it will become the hair-up style for brides this season.”

Mathew Soobroy, principal stylist at Charles Worthington Salons, gave this step-by-step guide on how to create Meghan’s wedding day hair:

1. Prep the hair with volume spray, and blow dry to fall smooth.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Jo Loves Pomelo'This is the favourite signature scent of its creator, Jo Malone of fragance house Jo Loves. Inspired by her memories of long summer holidays, Pomelo is a fresh, grapefruit-infused citrus and it also has notes of pink pomelo, rose, clove, vetiver, suede and patchouli. The 50ml costs �70 and is available at Space NK stores across Yorkshire.

2. Create a centre parting and section the front hairline out, backcombing at the crown to create volume.

3. Gather the rest into a low sleek ponytail and use a serum (try Kerastase Therapiste) to smooth.

4. Section the ponytail into six parts to create barrel curls and secure with pins.

5. Pull back the loose hair at the front and then pin gently around the bun so you get a super-soft finish, framing the eyes and cheeks

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Beauty Kitchen Seahorse Plankton 5 Minute Miracle Mask''An entirely natural face mask from Scottish beauty brand Beauty Kitchen, which has lots of lovely pure skincare products. This contains what the brand says is "biologically proven seahorse plankton microalgae" for an instant skin detox that cleanses, stimulates, firms and plumps face, neck and d�colletage. It's �14.99, Holland & Barrett and www.beautykitchen.co.uk.

6. Spray with hairspray (try L’Oreal Couture Carousel) to give firmness and create hold.

Mathew said: “Meghan has gone for a sleek, simply beautiful hair style. The Alice band tiara simplifies it even further. This is the perfect style to show off the neckline of the dress beautifully. She looks amazing; very regal and very bridal.

“Simple, structured and elegant is the order of the day.”

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil'New Instant Light Oil shades for the summer include Blackberry, alongside a turquoise and a a lovely fuchsia pink shade. Nourishing plant oils, including hazelnut, organic jojoba and acai, soothe and protect the lips throughout the summer, while giving a sparkling berry shine and a blackcurrant flavour. Each costs �19, on the Clarins counters.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Collection Illuminating Touch Liquid Radiance'This skin-perfecting primer by Collection is suspended with light-reflective gold pearls, enhancing natural glow and creating a dewy finish, applied alone or alongside foundation. Perfect for creating an Instagram-ready complexion, the liquid-gold formula glides seamlessly on to the skin for an instant flawless finish. It's �5.99 at Superdrug.