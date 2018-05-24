Beauty: How to create Meghan’s ‘elegantly undone’ bridal hair

It’s set to be the look of the season for brides, prom queens and party guests. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith on how to capture ‘undone’ regal elegance.
Meghan Markle’s bridal hair found mixed reviews, with some complaining that it was a little too “undone” for such a high society wedding and classic gown.
It was the work of Serge Norman, a New York-based celebrity hairstylist with Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and Blake Lively among his clients. He says it took 45 minutes to achieve and his aim was to keep hair looking natural and not overthink it.
Yorkshire’s own celebrity hairdresser, Barnsley’s Andrew Barton, declared the look a success, keeping Meghan’s hair back and off her shoulders to show off the gown neckline with a style she didn’t have to worry about all day. “Absolutely gorgeous elegant chignon with just the right amount of volume and body, not scraped off her face, which can be too harsh, and not too fussily dressed,” he said, adding: “I predict it will become the hair-up style for brides this season.”
Mathew Soobroy, principal stylist at Charles Worthington Salons, gave this step-by-step guide on how to create Meghan’s wedding day hair:
1. Prep the hair with volume spray, and blow dry to fall smooth.
2. Create a centre parting and section the front hairline out, backcombing at the crown to create volume.
3. Gather the rest into a low sleek ponytail and use a serum (try Kerastase Therapiste) to smooth.
4. Section the ponytail into six parts to create barrel curls and secure with pins.
5. Pull back the loose hair at the front and then pin gently around the bun so you get a super-soft finish, framing the eyes and cheeks
6. Spray with hairspray (try L’Oreal Couture Carousel) to give firmness and create hold.
Mathew said: “Meghan has gone for a sleek, simply beautiful hair style. The Alice band tiara simplifies it even further. This is the perfect style to show off the neckline of the dress beautifully. She looks amazing; very regal and very bridal.
“Simple, structured and elegant is the order of the day.”
There’s more beauty on https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion and https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion
Twitter: @yorkshirefashQ Instagram: @YPStyleTeam