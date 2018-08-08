Beauty: How to build a faux glow

Yorkshire beauty expert Leighton Denny has some foolproof tips for creating a believable self tan. Stephanie Smith finds out more. Plus Get the Look and Beauty Products of the Week.

There’s something miserably gloomy about being stuck indoors when it’s sunny and warm outside, not least because there is no opportunity to get a tan.

Leighton Denny

“I think it’s safe to say we’re all after bronzed, radiant skin,” says Leighton Denny, the award-winning beauty expert who began his career as a forklift truck driver in Bradford, before building an empire of nail and beauty salons worldwide.

Denny launched the Sun Believable tanning range and has the following tips for achieving an effortless but believable self tan.

“Apply your facial self-tan to clean skin in even, smooth strokes,” he says. “Start by hitting your t-zone (the forehead and down the bridge of the nose), since that’s where the sun naturally hits your face. Then move outwards, covering your cheeks and chin in a quick motion to create an even look. Be sure to blend your face with your body. Oh, and don’t forget your ears. Try my Sun Believable Face, (£29.50, ld-boutique.com) with Youth Glow Technology so you don’t miss out on your all-important anti-aging ingredients while tanning.”

Preparation is key. “Make sure to exfoliate and do all your hair removal 24hrs before tanning and avoid using products containing alcohol or oils afterwards as this will affect the longevity of your tan,” Denny says, recommending using a gradual formula such as his own Sun Believable Sun Kiss Me (£16, ld-boutique.com). “It will give a subtle glow without being too intense,” he says. “Simply apply in place of your regular moisturiser evenly once a day to build up to your ideal colour.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Hourglass Veil Translucent Powder' - This lovely, weightless setting powder has an innovative sifter designed to dispense precisely the perfect amount of product. It blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles for an airbrushed finish and it's infused with diamond powder for the most refined light refraction without any flashback. It costs �36 at Space NK and Harvey Nichols.

“Wash your hands after applying any fake tan as orange hands are the first tell-tale sign you’re faking it. After you’ve applied your tan, allow it to sink into the skin for a good 10 minutes, then take the clean side of either a fake tan mitt or a (dark) fluffy towel and gently buff tricky areas such as the hair line, wrists, ankles, elbows and knees. If you have been over-zealous with your tan, this should even it out and your secret will be safe with you.”

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK:: Clarins Pore Control Serum' This is a new expert serum with a soft, velvety texture created to bring about an even and radiant complexion, using its formula containing vine flower extract to act on the major components of pore structure to reduce pore size, so that skin texture is smoothed and radiance is restored. Morning and/or evening, dab lightly over the whole face. Use on its own or underneath your regular day and/or night cream. Suitable for all skin types and at any age, it costs �45 at Clarins.co.uk.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK:: Lixirskin Soft Clay Rubber Mask'This is an exfoliant and mask in one, which combines enzymatic and mechanical action to exfoliate the skin. Keratolytic enzymes break down the keratin of dead cells that block pores. White Clay reaches inside the pores to draw out impurities, clear congestion and reduce excess sebum.'Gently pat Soft Clay Rubber dry with finger tips, and rub off. It costs �28 and is available from www.lixirskin.co.uk

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: MAC Maker Jamie Genevieve Lipstick 'Coming soon as part of a new collaboration with Scottish fashion and beauty vlogger Jamie Genevieve, who loves a nude lip and so was invited to create her dream shade for MAC. 'Satin is my definitely my favourite texture for a nude lipstick as it settles so nicely on the lip and wears beautifully,' she says. It's �17.50 on the MAC counters from August 15.