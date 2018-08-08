Beauty: How to build a faux glow

Yorkshire beauty expert Leighton Denny has some foolproof tips for creating a believable self tan. Stephanie Smith finds out more. Plus Get the Look and Beauty Products of the Week.
There’s something miserably gloomy about being stuck indoors when it’s sunny and warm outside, not least because there is no opportunity to get a tan.
“I think it’s safe to say we’re all after bronzed, radiant skin,” says Leighton Denny, the award-winning beauty expert who began his career as a forklift truck driver in Bradford, before building an empire of nail and beauty salons worldwide.
Denny launched the Sun Believable tanning range and has the following tips for achieving an effortless but believable self tan.
“Apply your facial self-tan to clean skin in even, smooth strokes,” he says. “Start by hitting your t-zone (the forehead and down the bridge of the nose), since that’s where the sun naturally hits your face. Then move outwards, covering your cheeks and chin in a quick motion to create an even look. Be sure to blend your face with your body. Oh, and don’t forget your ears. Try my Sun Believable Face, (£29.50, ld-boutique.com) with Youth Glow Technology so you don’t miss out on your all-important anti-aging ingredients while tanning.”
Preparation is key. “Make sure to exfoliate and do all your hair removal 24hrs before tanning and avoid using products containing alcohol or oils afterwards as this will affect the longevity of your tan,” Denny says, recommending using a gradual formula such as his own Sun Believable Sun Kiss Me (£16, ld-boutique.com). “It will give a subtle glow without being too intense,” he says. “Simply apply in place of your regular moisturiser evenly once a day to build up to your ideal colour.
“Wash your hands after applying any fake tan as orange hands are the first tell-tale sign you’re faking it. After you’ve applied your tan, allow it to sink into the skin for a good 10 minutes, then take the clean side of either a fake tan mitt or a (dark) fluffy towel and gently buff tricky areas such as the hair line, wrists, ankles, elbows and knees. If you have been over-zealous with your tan, this should even it out and your secret will be safe with you.”