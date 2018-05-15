Beauty: Concentrating on deeper lines

A new wonder serum aims to tackle even deep wrinkles. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith finds out more from Boots No 7 skincare advisor, Dr Mike Bell. Plus Celeb Get the Look and Products of the Week.

Many of us will admit to endlessly looking for that fountain of youth, but we don’t want to pay a fortune for it. So when a new, affordable “wonder” product comes, we join the queue to give it a try.

Boots No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum, �38, in Boots stores nationwide and on boots.com.

Launched last month, Boots No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum attracted a waiting list of more 16,500 people. Boots says it’s the first of a new range of “powerful, fast-acting, non-invasive tools” to give dramatic results better than you thought possible from skincare alone.

Dr Mike Bell, skincare scientific advisor for the Walgreens Boots Alliance, says this new product is targeted to help reduce the appearance of even the deepest wrinkles. “The No7 Line Correcting Booster Serum contains our highest concentration of Matrixyl 3000 Plus – No7’s powerful peptide blend that helps restore the fibrillin springs, shown to start breaking down in your twenties, a key component of skin’s elasticity which is lost early on in the ageing process, giving rise to lines and wrinkles.

“A special more concentrated grade of Matrixyl 3000 Plus has been developed especially for No7 Laboratories so that much higher final concentrations can be achieved. This helps to work fast on deep lines and wrinkles, with visible results to the six key areas of concern (forehead, crow’s feet, lips, between the eyebrows, under eyes and nasolabial folds) in just two weeks.

“We wanted to see how far we could push the performance of Matrixyl 3000 Plus in terms of line and wrinkle improvement. We knew that we could do that in two ways. The first was to increase the concentration and the second way was to target the technology right into the wrinkles rather than all over the face.

Green People Sun Lotion with Tan Accelerator - 'With natural sun protection, antioxidants and sun tan accelerator, this increases collagen and helps you tan 25 per cent faster, retaining moisture for a tan that lasts 50 per cent longer. Water repellent but not pore-clogging, ideal for prickly heat, with organic aloe vera, edelweiss, green tea and avocado, and SPF15. It's �21 at GreenPeople.co.uk

“The best effect was achieved with seven times the concentration that is present in the clinically proven No7 serums. This gives us a special grade of this highly concreated Matrixyl 3000 Plus created especially for us.”

Worth a try? We’ll soon see.

