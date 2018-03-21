Beauty: Brush up your tooth care (and win an Ordo)

This week sees World Oral Health Day bring calls to brush regularly and properly to beat stains and disease. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith reports, and you can win an Ordo electric toothbrish. Plus Celeb Get the Look and beauty products of the week.

Gleaming white teeth is the goal for many in the UK, with some undergoing costly bleaching treatments. Yet a surprising number of us are not even brushing our teeth for the recommended twice a day, let alone after sugary snacks.

The Ordo Starter Pack costs from �30. See details below to win an electric toothbrush.

Estimates range from one in four to less than half of adults failing to brush morning and night (men are the worst offenders, it seems).

Not brushing (and not brushing properly) can eventually lead to plaque build-up, which can cause the immune system to attack the gums, which in turn pull away from the teeth. This could mean teeth fall out, although there could be even more serious consequences, with prolonged inflammation linked to heart disease and cancer.

To combat this, try an activated charcoal toothpaste such as White Glo, which tackles both teeth staining and plaque build-up, giving the mouth a deep clean, physically removing the stains instead of just covering them, and attacking the bacteria which cause bad breath and tooth decay.

Meanwhile, Ordo is a new online oral health subscription service (the first in the UK, it says), delivering oral hygiene products including brush heads and toothpaste straight to your door in packages designed to fit through a letterbox.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Seoulista Beauty Correct & Calm Instant Facial' - Seoulista Beauty has teamed up with South Korean dermatologists to create at-home, salon-quality, authentic Korean skincare at purse-friendly prices. There are four Instant Facial bio-cellulose single-use masks to treat hydration, purification, brightening and skin irritation. Each costs �7.99 and is available at www.seoulistabeauty.com.

The Ordo sonic pulse electric toothbrush starter pack costs from £30, with brushes in rose gold, silver and charcoal grey. The subscription service means that participants receive a refill pack every two months for £10, which includes a replaceable Ordo brush head, travel cap, AAA battery, and 80ml and 25ml tubes of whitening and sensitive toothpaste. You can cancel or change your plan at any time.

Ordo says that 70 per cent of us fail to replace our toothbrush heads every two to three months as recommended by dentists (on average it is every nine months) and that 50 per cent of the population has some form of gum disease. See www.ordolife.com for plans and details.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Barry M Make-up Brush Set' - Make-up brushes very widely in price and quality but this is a lovely and useful set with everything you need for a flawless make-up look. It's made with synthetic hair for a super soft feel and includes Foundation Brush; Powder/Blusher Brush; Contour Brush; Eyeshadow Brush, Angled Eyeliner Brush and sponge. It's � 26.99 on Barry M counters and at BarryM.com.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK:: Philip Kingsley Elasticizer - 'A deeply conditioning, pre-shampoo treatment that adds elasticity, manageability, bounce and shine to all hair types. Delivers a rush of moisture to hair cuticles to help restore strength and stretchability, leading to less breakage and snapping. It's a great way to condition your hair and it costs �31 for 150ml at www.philipkingsley.co.uk.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Nature's Alchemist Balancing Bircher Scrub' - This exfoliating body scrub from Nature's Alchemist's Balancing range is especially formulated for stressed skin in need of harmony. It's made with turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties that work to help brighten skin, while agave helps restore and draw in moisture. It costs �7.99 at Superdrug and Superdrug.com.