Alexa Chung and Lily Allen wore it first - these are the top 8 looks you will be wearing this spring

Calming neutrals meet organised chaos, plus there are pleats and tie-dye and lots of denim and - oooh, it’s hello to the Eighties (again). Here’s what’s coming for spring. Fashion editor Stephanie Smith lists the eight top trends for SS19 fashion.
The future’s bright. Lime green bright. Acid mango bright. And beige. Lots of beige, which is welcome news for those of us who get a headache just thinking about spring’s exuberant displays of floral prints and sunshine fruit punch shades.
With the beige comes a lightness, as if a weight has been lifted, leaving clean lines and fresh air. Think sleek tailoring and neat, high collars, grown-up and self-assured.
Speaking of grown-up, just who is fashion for anyway? Supermodels and icons of decades past took to the catwalk in Milan for SS19, with the likes of Stella Tennant, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy, Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova, Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci bringing a mature and knowing sophistication to international fashion. And indeed the trends of the Eighties are still with us, with frou-frou, one-shoulder, tie-dye and faded denim blues very much a thing, although this may well not be on the wish-list of those who wore it first time around, but rather the Generation Z or Gen Z, the demographic cohort after the Millennials (apparently those born after 1993). Brought up on new tech and social media, they have inherited a world of chaos, reflected in a melange of riotous clashing print and texture, future age craft work, performance sportswear and beachy surfer and scuba style.
Say hello to cycling shorts and pedal pushers, feathers and fringing, huge bags, boiler suits, massive hats, plenty pleats, combat pants and some rather elegant and easy tailoring.
An eclectic mix, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. These are the trends to look out for.
