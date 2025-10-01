Bizarre moment Wakefield mum wrestles teen son to ground after he was late home caught on doorbell camera

Ottilie Von Henning
By Ottilie Von Henning
Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:55 BST
A doorbell camera captured the bizarre moment a Wakefield mum wrestled her teenage son to the floor as punishment for arriving home late.

Carla Lashington, 38, was waiting for her son Levi Robinson, 13, after he showed up 16 minutes later than expected.

Levi explained that he had missed the bus and was forced to take a longer route home.

Since Levi became a teenager, Carla has turned playful wrestling into a quirky way of disciplining him for poor timekeeping - this was already the third time this year.

Both Levi and his brother L’tye began Muay Thai classes in March 2025, although Carla herself has no martial arts training.

placeholder image
Carla Lashington / SWNS

Carla, a business owner in Wakefield, said: "I use playfighting as a way to tell Levi off because it helps with his timekeeping especially when all he wants to do is come home, eat and go to bed.

"Levi now knows that if he wants to relax after school, he needs to be on time or else he has to save some energy to playfight with me instead.

"We both actually enjoy it.

"It’s fun and Levi gets to practice his Muay Thai moves on me."

placeholder image
Carla Lashington / SWNS

Behind the laughter, Carla says her approach comes from genuine concern for her children’s safety.

She said: "Really, I’m just relieved when Levi walks through the door if he’s late.

"I worry about him because the world can be a dangerous place, with older teenagers grooming younger ones into crime.

"I can’t rest until I know he’s home safe."

