These are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog since lockdown sent prices soaring
The Covid pandemic has sent demand for puppies and dogs soaring.
Prices for some breeds more than trebled as people scrambled to purchase a pooch to help them through lockdown.
Research from pet retailer Pets at Home shows that the average puppy in the UK costed a hefty £1,875 in 2020 – more than double the average price in 2019.
Police warned pet owners earlier this year that organised criminals were increasingly turning to dog theft, as the demand for puppies in particular continued to rise.
The UK has seen a rise in pet thefts since last year, with it being estimated that dog thefts in particular have risen by 250 per cent since the Covid pandemic began last March.
A pet taskforce is being set up by the Government to allow the scale of the problem to be looked at further.
Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.
***
