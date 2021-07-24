These are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

Prices for some breeds more than trebled as people scrambled to purchase a pooch to help them through lockdown.

Research from pet retailer Pets at Home shows that the average puppy in the UK costed a hefty £1,875 in 2020 – more than double the average price in 2019.

A pet taskforce is being set up by the Government to allow the scale of the problem to be looked at further.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

1. English Bulldog The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Cavapoo The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Miniature Dachshund The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Cockapoo The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471. Photo: Canva/Getty Images