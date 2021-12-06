The Furbabies competition is an annual affair that sees dog owners travel far and wide to show off their pooches.
This year the popular pageant saw owners dress up their pups in some of the finest Victorian-style doggy clothing and pose for some adorable snap shots.
Take a look at some of this weekend's cutest moments.
1. Mr Darcey
Mr Darcey, the Pomeranian dog, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall, Leeds.
2. Missy
Missy the Maltese dog, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall, Leeds.
3. Barney
Barney the Begal dog dresses as a Victorian Chimney Sweep, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall, Leeds.
4. Mia
Mia the Cocker Spaniel who won 1st place in Queen Bell category, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall, Leeds.