1. Buttons
Buttons is a confident rabbit who is very comfortable around people and loves to be stroked. He is very active and always on the hop! He is super curious about everything and likes to give everything a good sniff, especially people's feet!
2. Autumn
Autumn is a super sweet girl with a lovely soft silky coat. Unfortunately, before she came to the centre she lost one of her eyes but she is just as beautiful now! She is very friendly and always pleased to see people, she will always meow to say hello! The moment you sit down, Autumn is straight to you for snuggles and a stroke.
3. Peggy
Peggy came into RSPCA care as she was found as a stray. She is a friendly girl, she can be a little shy when she first meets you but she can’t resist being stroked on her head and soon warms up to people. Now she feels relaxed around staff she knows, she pops her head out to watch what they’re doing.
4. Bubble and Squeak
Bubble and Squeak are best friends and are tied to the hip! Unfortunately they were abandoned so very little is known about them. They were very nervous when they first came to the animal centre, but now that they have settled in they are starting to show their true colours! They are both very curious about everything and love to see what is going on outside of their apartment.