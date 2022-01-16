1. Harry
Harry is a cheerful and easy going lad that loves his food! He definitely love lots of company, he get plenty attention from the team and volunteers - they give him lots of fuss and strokes and tell him non-stop just how handsome he is!
2. Autumn
Autumn was brought to the centre when a kind family helped her and her litter of three kittens. She is a sweet girl who just needs a bit of time and patience to get to know her new family. Once she is comfortable around you, she will happily come curl up next to and paw or headbutt you. Once these cuddles start, she won’t stop purring!
3. Balti and Ludo
Balti and Ludo are both super friendly gents and not only love each other's company but also love the company from humans. They both love a good stroke, you’ll just have to make sure you give them even amounts of affection! A lazy day in their beds is what they do best but they are soon up and about the moment they see a human - they love to meow at everyone!
4. Betsie
Betsie is a sweet and affectionate ol’ gal looking for her forever home. She loves the quiet, it really makes her feel confident and relaxed. She also loves a cuddle. Curling up next to her new family on the sofa and enjoying a stroke is her idea of bliss! Inbetween cuddles and strokes, she does like to play with her toy ball.