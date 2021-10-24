If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA website.
1. Jess
Jess came to the centre when she was pregnant, and after being a great mum to her four kittens she's now looking for a home herself. She's a little nervous at first so needs an owner who will be patient whilst she adapts to her new home, but once she's comfortable with you she's the ideal companion to cuddle up to on the sofa. She needs a quiet household with an experienced cat owner to bring the best out of her.
2. Tammy
Tammy is one of the older cats up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds. At 14 years old she needs a settled home when she can cat nap and explore as she loves being independent. Tammy loves company so is best suited to a home where her owner is around most of the time, and she would prefer to live in an adult-only home without a dog.
3. Roo and Phoenix
This duo are looking for a home together! They are both around three years old and have lovely little personalities- Roo is a laid-back kitten who loves cuddles and strokes, whilst Phoenix is a bundle of energy who likes to cause a little good-natured chaos. The pair balance one another out, and ideally want a home with a garden to explore and plenty of company during the day.
4. Chichi and Ronnie
Try and tell these two apart! Even the workers at RSPCA struggle to tell the difference between these pair, who are ideally looking to be rehomed together as they are best buds. They both love their snacks and are looking for a home where they can get plenty of petting and attention throughout the day. They could both live with children but would prefer not to live with a dog.