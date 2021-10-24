1. Jess

Jess came to the centre when she was pregnant, and after being a great mum to her four kittens she's now looking for a home herself. She's a little nervous at first so needs an owner who will be patient whilst she adapts to her new home, but once she's comfortable with you she's the ideal companion to cuddle up to on the sofa. She needs a quiet household with an experienced cat owner to bring the best out of her.